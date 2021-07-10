Denmark scholarship brunch honors leaders, mothers

DENMARK – “Legacy of Leadership, Learning, and Love” was the theme for the Eta Gamma Sigma chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.’s virtual Mother-Daughter Scholarship Brunch held on Saturday, March 15. The program honored mothers and leaders in the chapter’s service communities.

Hazel Rickenbacker, the financial secretary for the Delta Chi Sigma chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc., Orangeburg, served as the mistress of ceremonies. She was presented to the virtual audience by Christine Simpkins-Holman, a member of the local chapter. Other members of the chapter on the program were Barbara Brewer, chaplain, who rendered the invocation; Dianna Davis-Bailey, the historian, greeted the guests; and Sharmiece Patterson, a newly inducted member, delivered the occasion.

The value and love of a mother and daughter’s bond were expressed in letters authored and read by sorority members, Angelica Allen-Gadson, “A Letter to My Mother;” and April Dobson, the chapter’s financial secretary, “A Letter to My Daughter.” A recording of the song “Wind Beneath My Wings” was played during the program to signify the mother’s strength and support.