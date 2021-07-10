Denmark scholarship brunch honors leaders, mothers

DENMARK – “Legacy of Leadership, Learning, and Love” was the theme for the Eta Gamma Sigma chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.’s virtual Mother-Daughter Scholarship Brunch held on Saturday, March 15. The program honored mothers and leaders in the chapter’s service communities.
Hazel Rickenbacker, the financial secretary for the Delta Chi Sigma chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc., Orangeburg, served as the mistress of ceremonies. She was presented to the virtual audience by Christine Simpkins-Holman, a member of the local chapter. Other members of the chapter on the program were Barbara Brewer, chaplain, who rendered the invocation; Dianna Davis-Bailey, the historian, greeted the guests; and Sharmiece Patterson, a newly inducted member, delivered the occasion.
The value and love of a mother and daughter’s bond were expressed in letters authored and read by sorority members, Angelica Allen-Gadson, “A Letter to My Mother;” and April Dobson, the chapter’s financial secretary, “A Letter to My Daughter.” A recording of the song “Wind Beneath My Wings” was played during the program to signify the mother’s strength and support.
Eta Gamma Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority service areas include Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg and Barnwell counties. Denise Long, the chapter’s president, recognized and honored 10 women who impact their communities in remarkable and positive ways. The four honorees receiving the Legacy of Leadership awards and their respective counties were Lydia Boynton (Allendale County), Gail Diggs (Aiken County), Joyce “Joy” Haynes (Bamberg County) and Ferlecia Cuthbertson (Barnwell County). Also receiving Leadership awards were the presidents of the sororities in both Aiken and Bamberg counties. The Aiken County honorees were Miriam Wise Hicks, president, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.; Tonya Marsh Moton, president, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.; and Kristen Allen, president, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. The Bamberg County honorees were Lisa Stokes, president, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.; Sonia Jefferson Taylor, president, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.; and Tara Sanders, president, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Shaunette Parker, the chapter’s secretary, presented the Eta Gamma Sigma Chapter’s Legacy of Love Golden Award to Barbara Brewer, who serves as the chapter’s chaplain.
Loretta Williams, treasurer, introduced the program’s speaker, the honorable Gail Diggs, a member of Aiken City Council. Diggs is a native of Aiken County and is a board member of USCA Inclusionary Council, Aiken Downtown Development Association, Tri-Development of Aiken County, Aiken Cooperation, Aiken Community Service Network and was appointed to the Aiken County Board of Disabilities by former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley. In 2017, she was selected and still serves on Aiken Regional Medical Centers Advisory Board. She is an active member of Aiken County Democratic Women’s Club, Aiken NAACP and the School Improvement Council for North Aiken Elementary. She is a former board member for Aiken- Barnwell Mental Health, United Way of Aiken County, served on Aiken’s Strategic Planning Committee when Aiken was recognized as an All-American City, USCA Partnership Board and Aiken County Habitat for Humanity. Diggs is also a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. and was inducted in the Zeta Theta chapter, University of South Carolina, Columbia.
Throughout the program, a silent auction was held for a beautiful picnic basket including two bottles of Welch’s Sparkling Grape Juice and a $25 gift card. Tonya Moton won the gift by providing the highest bid. Closing remarks were given by Hazel Rickenbacker and Denise Long. Members of the chapter also thank the Aiken County fraternities and sororities, friends and family of the honorees, and members of the local chapter for financially supporting the commemorative program book.
The chapter will award a $500 scholarship to a graduating high school senior who resides in one of the service areas. Interested individuals can email etagammasigma@gmail.com.