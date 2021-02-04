Denmark residents to elect mayor; three council seats also up for election

Berry detailed her experience relevant to the position.

“Aside from working in close relationship with other mayors across this country to learn almost as a mentorship, I’ve also enrolled in various different programs of higher education for people like me. I’m currently an EMERGE Scholar. It’s a highly competitive program for women who are into politics. And I’ve been under the tutelage of Melissa Watson now for the last two years,” Berry said.

Berry feels she is the best candidate for several reasons.

“I have a heart of a servant. Not only do I have the heart of a servant, I have the knowledge and skills, and experience to be able to combat challenges that communities face. I’ve also managed to galvanize support and a network of individuals, who across the nation have helped me be able to tap into resources that will allow us to secure funding to where we don’t tax the people,” Berry said.

“People over profit is my prime driving factor,” Berry stated.

If elected, Berry said she will make some changes and implement programs.