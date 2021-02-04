Denmark residents to elect mayor; three council seats also up for election

DENMARK – The City of Denmark will be holding its municipal election next week.
On Tuesday, Feb. 9, citizens will head to the polls to cast ballots for mayor and the three Denmark City Council seats up for election.
Council seats are at-large, meaning all registered voters in the City of Denmark can cast a ballot. Six candidates have filed for the city council seats.
Incumbents Jake Bookard, Bonnie Love and James Robinson have filed for re-election, while candidates Rosa James, Chris Murray and Jasmine Ebron are also running.
Three candidates are running for mayor of Denmark.
Incumbent Mayor Gerald E. Wright is being challenged by Deanna Miller Berry and Charles Bailey Sr. Bailey could not be reached for this story.
Deanna Miller Berry
“I am a community activist. I’ve been into politics advocating for health care, for affordable housing, for police reform, you name it,” Berry said.
“I’m seeking to be mayor because out of touch politicians have forgotten the sound of their community. The community deserves leadership – fresh, new leadership that will bring innovative ideas, won’t be afraid to secure funding, invest in our youth and our community,” Berry stated.
Berry detailed her experience relevant to the position.
“Aside from working in close relationship with other mayors across this country to learn almost as a mentorship, I’ve also enrolled in various different programs of higher education for people like me. I’m currently an EMERGE Scholar. It’s a highly competitive program for women who are into politics. And I’ve been under the tutelage of Melissa Watson now for the last two years,” Berry said.
Berry feels she is the best candidate for several reasons.
“I have a heart of a servant. Not only do I have the heart of a servant, I have the knowledge and skills, and experience to be able to combat challenges that communities face. I’ve also managed to galvanize support and a network of individuals, who across the nation have helped me be able to tap into resources that will allow us to secure funding to where we don’t tax the people,” Berry said.
“People over profit is my prime driving factor,” Berry stated.
If elected, Berry said she will make some changes and implement programs.
“We’re changing the entire administration. I’m taking away the position of the city administrator, and having a city manager. The reason for that is because with that comes a difference in the pay grade. The city manager would be responsible for securing funds, grants, all sorts of funding that’s available to the city,” Berry said.
“In addition to that, the new administration would include a new police commissioner, police chief, an arts commissioner, a parks and recreation director. It would also include various different departments. One that’s called CLAB, it’s going to be a citizen-led accountability team who will hold the city accountable for what we do. And the reason why I’m doing that is to restore the trust between the community and its local government,” Berry said.
Berry said there are many different things she would work to tackle in her first 100 days of office.
“Number one is the water crisis. Before we can bring industry, or any type of business, or expansion, or talk about economic development, or creating a robust economic development plan, we have to tackle the challenge we have with the water crisis,” Berry said.
“We’re going to start in phases, everything is going to be in phases. Phase one is to secure the funding to have a water treatment plant,” Berry said.
Berry’s plans also include revitalizing the city’s business district and strengthening the city’s relationships with local schools and colleges to provide opportunities such as internships and employment for students.
Berry also noted that she is also working with Rep. Jermaine Johnson, D-Richland, to develop a program that will help the citizens of Denmark and promote economic stability.
Gerald E. Wright
Wright retired as an educator after 35 years of working with local schools, including serving as superintendent of the Denmark-Olar School District 2.
“I got involved with local politics in the mid-70s. I served on city council, several terms on city council, and then I resigned the position when I became superintendent of schools,” Wright said.
Wright says he’s seeking re-election to continue the progress that’s been made during his tenure.
“We had several improvements and we want to continue. All my professional life has been public service and that’s the position I’ve been in for the last several years,” Wright said.
“That’s how I contribute to our community and the town. I want to continue doing that. I’ve gained experiences, I’ve received training. I’ve attended classes to stay abreast on what’s taking place. I served on the Board of Directors for the South Carolina Municipal Association, so I’ve been attentive to things that are helpful for the people of this community,” Wright said.
Wright detailed his experience relevant to the position.
“I served on city council for a number of years, a number of terms, and I have served as mayor for several terms. During that period I have tried to stay abreast of what was happening in the state as it relates to municipal government,” Wright said.
Wright feels he is the best candidate for several reasons.
“My experience, my training, my work that’s already demonstrated. We’ve made considerable improvements in Denmark under my tenure as mayor and time I’ve served on council,” Wright said.
“We can continue making process. The whole effort is to maintain a quality of life for our citizens, and I think I’ve demonstrated and I have been attentive to that, and capable of continuing progress.
“We’ve addressed those issues of concern and we, in some cases, are correcting things, in some cases we replace things,” Wright said.
“We have infrastructure that becomes old that we have to get rid of, be engaged in new ways of doing things, and I’ve been attentive to that,” Wright said.
Wright detailed his goals and things he would like to accomplish if re-elected.
“We have relationships with the state and the Feds, and there are programs that we subscribe to, to get assistance. We have a constant effort to improve the quality of life of our citizens,” Wright stated.
