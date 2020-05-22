Denmark-Olar graduation May 29

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The graduation ceremony for the Denmark-Olar High School class of 2020 will take place on Friday, May 29, at 6 p.m. in Viking Stadium.

Each student will receive three tickets for the event, which is not open to the public, in keeping our current safety guidelines.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will take place in the gymnasium.

The valedictorian is Miss Jaela Tyler, daughter of Mellinda and Mark Tyler. She plans to attend Clemson University.

The salutatorian is Mr. Bernard Young Jr.. He is the son of Linda Rowe and Bernard Young Sr. He also plans to attend Clemson University.

