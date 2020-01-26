HARTSVILLE -- The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) Board of Trustees is pleased to announce that Dr. Vikhyat Bebarta, director of the CU Anschutz Center for Combat and Battlefield Research and 1990 GSSM graduate, will deliver GSSM’s 31st Commencement address at the Harris E. & Louise H. DeLoach Center at Coker College in Hartsville on Saturday, May 30.
Bebarta is the director and founder of the CU Anschutz Center for Combat and Battlefield (COMBAT) Research at the University of Colorado Department of Emergency Medicine and the director of the Translational Innovation and Antidote Development (TRIAD) Research Program. He is a tenured professor of emergency medicine (medical toxicology) and a professor of pharmacology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora, Colorado.
Bebarta is also a colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, Senior Leader, Office of the Chief Scientist, 59th Medical Wing ST, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. As a decorated combat physician, he served 14 years of active duty and led several large innovative programs, including stints as director of the Air Force Enroute Care Research Center and branch chief of the Joint Trauma System at the renowned U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research.
He served four combat deployments and led as chief of emergency medicine and DoD Theater consultant for medical toxicology each time. During these deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, he led the largest combat hospitals and emergency departments during the busiest periods of battlefield casualties since the Vietnam War. The innovations he developed to save lives on the battlefield have helped to transform the delivery of emergency medicine at the University of Colorado Health and serve as a model to hospitals across the United States.
Bebarta grew up in the city of Denmark and is a 1990 graduate of GSSM. He completed undergraduate studies at the U.S. Air Force Academy as a distinguished graduate and collegiate boxer, medical school at George Washington University, emergency medicine residency at Denver Health Medical Center/University of Colorado as chief resident, and medical toxicology fellowship at the famed Rocky Mountain Poison and Drug Center. He practices emergency medicine and medical toxicology at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora. He is an avid runner, skier, traveler and recreational youth coach and leader. He lives in Greenwood Village, Colorado with his wife, Corey, and three children, Emma, Grace and Owen.
