Denmark native named NCCU-Intel Summer Associate

Washington was an active student at Morehouse College, having served on the executive board of the Student Government Association and as a member of the Morehouse College Board of Trustees, where he was on the Student Affairs, Educational Policy and Development committees. Additionally, Washington served as the president of the Gates Millennium Scholars Program at Morehouse College and as the president of the Morehouse-Spelman Pre-Law Society.

While Washington was busy juggling academic and social life in Atlanta, he still had a calling to help his hometown of Denmark and the surrounding areas in Bamberg County.

Washington has an immense passion for public service, which recently stimulated him to start the Washington Foundation in 2017. The Washington Foundation is a non-profit with the goal of changing the “Corridor of Shame” narrative placed on rural schools amongst the I-95 interstate line of South Carolina. His non-profit has achieved much success within the past years. It has held a Back-to-School Bash in 2017 and 2018, where over 400 school supply bags were given out to students of the Bamberg County area.

