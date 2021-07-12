Denmark gets grant for new well

COLUMBIA – The city of Denmark is among fifteen communities across South Carolina are slated to benefit from public improvement projects supported by more than $14 million in funds from the latest round of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.

Denmark received $950,903 for a new well.

"The CDBG program continues to be a powerful tool in our economic development efforts, allowing local communities to advance growth and quality of life,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “We’re proud that these funds will not only attract more investment to our state, but will also benefit South Carolinians who live in these communities.”

S.C. Commerce awards CDBG funds in the fall and the spring of each year. Selected through a statewide competitive process, local governments receiving CDBG funds are required to provide at least a 10% match in funding to complete the projects. Grant funds are allocated on an annual basis to South Carolina from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and S.C. Commerce administers the CDBG program on the state's behalf. CDBG assists communities in providing decent housing, a suitable living environment and expanded economic opportunities.

All grants awarded through the CDBG program must meet at least one of three objectives: