A municipal election will be held in the City of Denmark on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Only registered voters living within the city limits are eligible to vote in the election.

Three Denmark City Council seats are up for election. Filing for the at-large seats ended on Dec. 16, with the following candidates having filed: Rosella Cooper, Harold Johnson, Ashley Jordan, Calvin Odom and Charnda Sanders Williams.

Athena Moorer, Bamberg County's director of voter registration and elections, has said that three at-large seats are open and that voters can vote for up to three candidates. The three candidates receiving the most votes will be declared the winners.

Voters will go to the polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

East Denmark precinct voters will cast their ballots at the Brooker Center, located at 19 Maple Ave. in Denmark. Voters in the West Denmark precinct will vote at the Old Train Depot at 18748 Heritage Highway in Denmark.

Votes will be certified at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at the J. Carl Kearse Agricultural Building located at 847 Calhoun St. in Bamberg.

At the polls, voters will be required to show one of the following forms of photo identification:

⦁ S.C. driver’s license

⦁ S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID card

⦁ S.C. Voter Registration Card with photo

⦁ Federal military ID

⦁ U.S. passport

⦁ Weapons permit

The Board of Elections and Voter Registration of Bamberg County can be reached by calling 803-245-3028 or emailing vote@bambergcountysc.gov.