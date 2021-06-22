Denmark council discusses water issues

“There have been folks, including our administrator, focusing on funds for water improvement, sewer improvements and streets,” Wright said.

Council also gave second reading to the city’s 2021-2022 fiscal year budget during the meeting. It includes $1.4 million for the water and sewer budget and almost $1.5 million for the general fund budget, with a 2% increase in pay for full-time employees. No increases in taxes or water or sewer rates were budgeted.

“We are looking forward to our new fiscal year with maybe a focus on some different things,” Wright stated.

Police Chief Leroy Grimes stated the department is investigating the shooting death of a young man in the town.

Councilwoman Hope Long Weldon mentioned the need for further funding, including for equipment, for the department.

Wright stated there has been a nationwide increase in violent crimes in the past three to four months, and the city will do its best to provide additional resources for the police department.

Councilman Calvin Odom mentioned a party with a large number of people which seemed to be a block party in the city.