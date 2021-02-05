DENMARK CITY COUNCIL: Water supply is safe for drinking

“DHEC also awarded a Satisfactory rating for the system’s protection from contamination, including contamination due to surface water runoff, local ground contamination and contamination due to animals and insects. Also rated Satisfactory was the system’s Sample Siting Plan which ensures microbiological contamination cannot exist anywhere in the distribution system without being detected,” the report continued.

The report also stated, “Satisfactory ratings were also achieved in the areas of cross connection control, fire flow, valve and hydrant maintenance, and corrections from previous surveys.”

Mayor Gerald Wright stated during last month’s city council meeting, “We are making progress at a satisfactory pace with all of the projects we are involved in with various sources.”

“We have made progress on a continuous basis. We have an ongoing effort to improve the quality of life for our citizens. I think we have managed to achieve that,” Wright added.

The City of Denmark does continue to make improvements, according to other officials.

Robinson stated, “The design on the water modernization plan continues. Construction is scheduled for 2021. The planned improvements will be paid for by a grant from the Rural Infrastructure Authority.”