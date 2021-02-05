DENMARK CITY COUNCIL: Water supply is safe for drinking

DENMARK – City Administrator Heyward Robinson affirmed that Denmark’s water system is tested daily and has been recently verified safe by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
According to a report issued on Jan. 15 by the City of Denmark, “The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has awarded the City of Denmark water supply its highest rating following the latest sanitary survey, confirming the system’s ability to provide a continuous supply of safe drinking water to its customers.”
However, according to past years’ reports in The T&D, there was an ongoing controversy surrounding the safety of the water in the town with one citizens group, Denmark Citizens for Safe Water, distributing bottled water many times in the town and stating that the water was not safe, and others stating that the water was not safe in various meetings with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and officials from the City of Denmark.
According to the most recent report from the City of Denmark, this year, however, the water supply is deemed satisfactory by DHEC: “The city’s water supply received an overall satisfactory rating with emphasis in seven key areas, including the flushing program which helps maintain disinfectant levels throughout the system and prevents water quality issues associated with stagnant, discolored or sediment-laden water.”
“DHEC also awarded a Satisfactory rating for the system’s protection from contamination, including contamination due to surface water runoff, local ground contamination and contamination due to animals and insects. Also rated Satisfactory was the system’s Sample Siting Plan which ensures microbiological contamination cannot exist anywhere in the distribution system without being detected,” the report continued.
The report also stated, “Satisfactory ratings were also achieved in the areas of cross connection control, fire flow, valve and hydrant maintenance, and corrections from previous surveys.”
Mayor Gerald Wright stated during last month’s city council meeting, “We are making progress at a satisfactory pace with all of the projects we are involved in with various sources.”
“We have made progress on a continuous basis. We have an ongoing effort to improve the quality of life for our citizens. I think we have managed to achieve that,” Wright added.
The City of Denmark does continue to make improvements, according to other officials.
Robinson stated, “The design on the water modernization plan continues. Construction is scheduled for 2021. The planned improvements will be paid for by a grant from the Rural Infrastructure Authority.”
Another unrelated improvement was decided upon in a meeting on Dec. 21 of last year and brought up by a member of council. According to minutes from that meeting, Councilwoman Hope Long Weldon made a motion to repair the city tennis courts at a cost of $23,390. The motion was seconded by Councilman Calvin Odom. The council agreed unanimously that the repairs will be completed by Smoke Builders LLC of St. Matthews.
Fire Chief Charles Breland was named Employee of the Year during the December meeting and helped oversee 17 total calls for the department during that month.
Weldon, during that meeting, indicated the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine for the pandemic and that the vaccine had been delivered to some areas of the state but not Denmark at that time (it has since been brought to the Bamberg area). Wright encouraged officials and citizens to continue to wear their masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands often.
Weldon, in Tuesday’s meeting, stated that DHEC can be contacted regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, distribution sites, and appointments at (855) 472-3432.
Weldon stated, “It is important that we get the vaccine.”
Mayor Pro Tem Jake Bookard stated that a relative and he had a walk-in at the clinic at the Bamberg County Health Department and, after some waiting, were able to be administered the COVID-19 vaccine.
Bookard mentioned that the city’s sanitation workers, police officers and all front-line workers in general should get the vaccine.
The Bamberg County Health Department is located on 370 Log Branch Road in Bamberg. For more information, call 803-245-5176.