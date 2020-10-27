DENMARK CITY COUNCIL: New city hall ribbon cutting Oct. 29

DENMARK — Denmark City Council will hold a ribbon cutting for the new Denmark City Hall at 64 City Hall St. in Denmark at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, according to a recent city council teleconference.

The teleconference was held for the regular October council meeting because of the COVID-19 pandemic. People who attend the upcoming ribbon cutting are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

“We had a function at the new city hall where we presented a plaque to Mrs. Freeman in honor of her late husband, Mayor Gerald Wright said. "Everyone seemed impressed with the facility.”

City Administrator Heyward Robinson said that they are finalizing the move over to the new facility.

“Telephones and computers are being moved there,” Robinson added.

He said that light refreshments may be served to-go toward the end of the ribbon cutting for the new facility, and they may also be giving out pens with the new address, but he is uncertain if they will come in on time.

Wright next stated that a request was made by a citizen to put two mobile homes in an industrial zone in the Locust Avenue area.