DENMARK CITY COUNCIL: Longtime town employee honored posthumously

Barbara Williams, city employee for 17 years, said she had grown to know Freeman well during that time, spoke about what a good man he was and gave her condolences to the family. On behalf of the city employees, she gave Mrs. Freeman and her daughter a card and token of appreciation.

Councilwoman Bervay Carter said, “I wish I could hug all of you because you are my neighbors. Timothy is in a better place that we all will have to go to.”

“I have always admired him. He was a very loving, caring person,” Councilwoman Bonnie Love added.

Councilwoman Hope Long Weldon said, “The city will forever be better for the jobs and activities he did while he was here.”

“I really enjoyed working with Tim. He was very much a professional,” City Administrator Heyward Robinson added.

Wright continued, “Tim was an outstanding full-time employee with the City of Denmark for 34 years up until his death on Aug. 2, 2020. Tim was a major contributor to the public works department. Many would say he was the backbone of the department. He had the respect and friendship of the Mayor, council, fellow supervisors and employees."