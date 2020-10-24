DENMARK CITY COUNCIL: Longtime town employee honored posthumously

DENMARK – Denmark Mayor Gerald Wright reflected the sentiments of citizens, council members and employees when he mentioned in a recent resolution presentation ceremony that God in his infinite wisdom had removed from their midst a beloved employee and friend, Timothy E. Freeman, several months ago.
Over 20 citizens and dignitaries gathered Thursday, Oct. 8 in the council chambers of the nearly completed Denmark City Hall to hear the resolution and presentation of the plaque recognizing, memorializing and honoring Freeman, a full-time public works department employee for over 34 years. The plaque with the engraved resolution was presented to Freeman’s wife, Vanessa Freeman, and daughter, Latifah Freeman.
Wright, quoting from the resolution stated, “We, the Denmark mayor, City Council, and city employees, recognize the loss of our dedicated employee, coworker and friend, Timothy E. Freeman, a compassionate humble worker. He was always patient, never complaining, and got the job done…”
Vanessa Freeman thanked the mayor and those gathered for the posthumous honor bestowed upon her husband.
Councilman Calvin Odom said, “Tim dedicated his life to family. … I will keep you all in my prayers.”
Jimmy Shepherd, co-supervisor with Freeman in the public works department, later stated, “If I was in a bog, he came out and got me out. If he was in a bog, I got him out. … Between him and myself, we got the work done. We will continue to get the work done.”
Barbara Williams, city employee for 17 years, said she had grown to know Freeman well during that time, spoke about what a good man he was and gave her condolences to the family. On behalf of the city employees, she gave Mrs. Freeman and her daughter a card and token of appreciation.
Councilwoman Bervay Carter said, “I wish I could hug all of you because you are my neighbors. Timothy is in a better place that we all will have to go to.”
“I have always admired him. He was a very loving, caring person,” Councilwoman Bonnie Love added.
Councilwoman Hope Long Weldon said, “The city will forever be better for the jobs and activities he did while he was here.”
“I really enjoyed working with Tim. He was very much a professional,” City Administrator Heyward Robinson added.
Wright continued, “Tim was an outstanding full-time employee with the City of Denmark for 34 years up until his death on Aug. 2, 2020. Tim was a major contributor to the public works department. Many would say he was the backbone of the department. He had the respect and friendship of the Mayor, council, fellow supervisors and employees."
Wright stated, “In the home-going of this, our dedicated employee and citizen of Denmark, we have lost a noble man and a hard worker that shared his unique skills for 34 years. We know that we will feel his absence for a long time. … Tim was a pillar for his family and the Denmark community, bringing honor to all by the humble life he lived.”
Reading from the resolution, Wright said, “We express our deepest sympathy and gratitude to his family by placing a copy of this resolution in the hands of Mrs. Vanessa Freeman, his devoted wife.”
