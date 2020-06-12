DENMARK CITY COUNCIL: Denmark may raise water, sewer rates
DENMARK CITY COUNCIL

DENMARK CITY COUNCIL: Denmark may raise water, sewer rates

LIBRARY: Gavel

DENMARK -- In a special called teleconference meeting at the end of April, Denmark City Council discussed the possibility of having to increase water and sewer rates in the city but made no motions or decisions regarding this.

According to minutes, "The City of Denmark has old equipment and old water lines that will need to be replaced. The city has begun a major project to add a water tank and new treatment facilities for the sewer system.

“The City of Denmark has over two million dollars in grants to upgrade the systems. The city, however, must maintain the water and sewer systems in order to meet DHEC requirements and additional funds will be needed for this."

No motions or decisions were made regarding the matter.

Mayor Gerald Wright was given authorization for a bonus payment to employees who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic. The vote was unanimous, and the motion passed.

City Adminstrator Heyward Robinson reported that the city is applying for grant funds to purchase a trash truck and fire truck and will also be selling an empty lot.

Robinson said, "The city will advertise to sell the empty lot on Carolina Highway that was created by the removal of a burned building. The old burned building had to be removed in order to complete the streetscape project."

Robinson added that a contract has been made with Josh Riddle to cut the hay and remove all vegetation at the Denmark spray field at no cost to the city. He said that the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control requires that the spray field be cut regularly.

