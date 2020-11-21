DENMARK CITY COUNCIL: Council discusses gunshots, zoning

Robinson said, “If someone had not paid the city for something, the MASC would help collect on it.”

Robinson said that they had this arrangement in previous years but that MASC is asking for a renewal. The first reading was seconded and approved.

Robinson gave the public works report and said there were eight leaks repaired in the city during the past month and a liner at the holding pond was also repaired. He also mentioned general cleanup of some of the properties.

Rusty Munoz, city accountant, said that there were some unexpected contractual waste water repairs, but everything was pretty much as planned.

“Revenues and expenses are pretty much as expected,” he said.

Councilwoman Hope Long Weldon mentioned that a vagrant was using foul language, showing aggressive behavior, was littering and may have personal issues. She and several council members expressed concern during this meeting and during a past meeting about his behavior.

Wright stated they may have to apply ordinances dealing with littering and vagrancy and that there may be a potential arrest of the individual.

Weldon said she had also spoken with the family members of the vagrant.