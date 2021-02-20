DENMARK CITY COUNCIL: City wants to change way elections handled

• Police Chief Leroy Grimes said they had 21 new cases in the past month, including simple assault, aggravated assault, burglary, domestic violence, shoplifting, vandalism of property, missing person, disorderly conduct, driving under suspension, traffic collision, driving under suspension and more. He stated that Municipal Judge James Spellman did not have court in January or February but would be holding court on Thursday, March 18. This has usually been held at the Brooker Center chambers in Denmark. Contact the Denmark City Hall for more information.

• Weldon and others agreed but did not propose a motion that Denmark should make sure their police officers’ salaries are competitive with those of surrounding areas. Wright said the city would be looking into this.

• Councilman Odom mentioned, as in previous meetings, a person who appears to have a drinking problem, throws litter everywhere, gets in the way of the roads in town (sometimes lying down and putting his legs in the road) and is a public nuisance. Several officials at the meeting stated he is not homeless, but that his family members do not know what to do with him either. Wright said that the person with these issues has been littering the post office area in the city. He added that he will be discussing the issues surrounding this individual with Grimes for the appropriate course of action.