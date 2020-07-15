DENMARK CITY COUNCIL: City approves second reading of budget

DENMARK – In a teleconference meeting in May, the city of Denmark gave first reading of an approximately $2.9 million dollar total 2020-2021 Fiscal Year budget that would increase water and sewer rates in the city by 30% percent and gave second reading and approval to it during a teleconference meeting in June.
A Public Hearing for the budget was held Monday, June 15. The regularly scheduled meeting occurred after that, with a second reading and approval of the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year budget according to city officials. The minutes from the meeting on the June 15 were not ready as of press time. However, according to minutes from May meeting, the first reading of the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year Denmark General Fund Budget of $1,450,000 and the first reading of the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year Denmark Water and Sewer Budget of $1,431,700 happened last month.
In a written statement, City Administrator Heyward Robinson said, "The water and sewer rates were increased 30% effective July 1, 2020. The rate increase was ... to maintain the system, replacing old water lines, etc.”
Councilwoman Hope Long Weldon, according to the May minutes, was the only council member present who did not vote in the affirmative for the budget’s first reading last month.
Weldon stated in an email interview before the June 15 approval of the second reading, “I think at this time it is difficult to impose an increase to the City of Denmark, SC's water and sewer rates due to job loss, and other difficulties of the 2020 Pandemic COVID 19.”
“Initially, when the potential increases were introduced, I said I did not agree with an increase at this time. It was mentioned that with a comparison of our neighboring municipalities: Bamberg, Erhardt, Govan and Olar, Denmark is the lowest of these,” Weldon said.
“Residents have not been properly informed of a rate increase. This should not be done via a virtual concept at this time. Prior to any increase, our residents should have input; this is critical … I have spoken with several residents experiencing financial challenges at this time; a rate increase would be a financial hardship for them now,” she added.
According to the minutes, Robinson, in May’s meeting, pointed out that the fiscal year budgets included a two percent rate of pay increase for employees and a 30 percent rate increase for water and sewer rates. The millage rate remains 108.7 with no increase.
In that meeting, Weldon said that the council had agreed to decrease water and sewer rates at the time of the last increase in rates. Mayor Gerald Wright said he did not recall that council had agreed to decrease rates.
Councilman Calvin Odom requested that steps be made to explain the proposed rate increases to the citizens of Denmark.
Wright said, "We will develop a one-page explanation of the proposed rate increases by second reading of the budgets."
Odom later stated over an email interview after the latest council meeting on Monday, June 15, “We, the town of Denmark, have not had a water rate increase in over a decade. We really pondered over doing this rate increase at this time as a city council, but we deemed the present times warranted that we take these needed financial steps. Even with these steps taken, our water rates and fees are still some of the lowest in the state.”
Weldon said before the June 15 meeting, “I recommend that a meeting with residents would be an optimal conversation platform, but the residents deserve to be informed in a tactful manner. I recommend sending a letter to residents making the case for an increase, but at this time it would be difficult for residents to digest. I believe now is not the time for Denmark, S.C. to request an increase for Water and Utilities.”
According to minutes from a special council meeting held Thursday, June 4, Wright reported that the cost of water in Denmark is below the average cost (in the area). Wright also stated, "All, except 26, of our customers are current with their bill. This is out of 1,500 customers."
According to minutes, the reconnection fee for the city is $15 and is expected to increase to $30 with the new fiscal year. A chart is available from the town hall with more specific information.
Weldon stated during the June 4 meeting that requests have been made for a copy of the city's written plan to accommodate citizens (during the COVID-19 pandemic).
Wright pointed out that the city has worked with the citizens and within Gov. Henry McMaster's plans. He praised the state and county agencies established to assist citizens.
Wright added, "We, at the city, were not set up to try to determine who can pay and who may need assistance. We are not prepared to say who can afford to pay and who cannot afford to pay. It is not the function of a municipality."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.