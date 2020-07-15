DENMARK CITY COUNCIL: City approves second reading of budget

Odom later stated over an email interview after the latest council meeting on Monday, June 15, “We, the town of Denmark, have not had a water rate increase in over a decade. We really pondered over doing this rate increase at this time as a city council, but we deemed the present times warranted that we take these needed financial steps. Even with these steps taken, our water rates and fees are still some of the lowest in the state.”

Weldon said before the June 15 meeting, “I recommend that a meeting with residents would be an optimal conversation platform, but the residents deserve to be informed in a tactful manner. I recommend sending a letter to residents making the case for an increase, but at this time it would be difficult for residents to digest. I believe now is not the time for Denmark, S.C. to request an increase for Water and Utilities.”

According to minutes from a special council meeting held Thursday, June 4, Wright reported that the cost of water in Denmark is below the average cost (in the area). Wright also stated, "All, except 26, of our customers are current with their bill. This is out of 1,500 customers."

According to minutes, the reconnection fee for the city is $15 and is expected to increase to $30 with the new fiscal year. A chart is available from the town hall with more specific information.