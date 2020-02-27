DENMARK CITY COUNCIL: Administrator to stay on part-time

• According to a report by Police Chief Leroy Grimes, during the last council meeting, someone broke into a car at the Brooker Center, and so an officer was placed on duty in or near the parking lot during the February meeting to watch after the vehicles. He also mentioned an individual who robbed a local store and was apprehended. Grimes said Victims Advocate Brittany Williams sponsored a Youth Summit pep rally at Denmark-Olar High School for local teens to stop and put an end to violence in schools and in the community. Grimes added that Denmark-Olar High School students were dressed in orange for the occasion.

• During public comments, Letitia Dowling of Denmark Cares said her organization is sponsoring another anti-violence/peace rally as they did for MLK Day. It will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Jim Harrison Park with A.V. Strong, who is running for Richland County sheriff. Strong has written a book, “Trapped by Gangs -- Rescued by God -- Escaping Gang Life,” and he will be speaking about this and anti-violence. She stated that her organization will also be sponsoring a cleanup in March before the Dogwood Festival. Dowling also said that her organization has been seeking U.S. Department of Agriculture funds to help Denmark citizens 62 or older replace water pipes within their homes to further help with the water quality issues in the town. She mentioned a City of Denmark pride page on Facebook and encouraged people to become members.