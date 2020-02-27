DENMARK CITY COUNCIL: Administrator to stay on part-time

DENMARK – After resigning in December, City Administrator Heyward Robinson now says he will stay on part-time for the time being.
Robinson stated before the February city council meeting, “I will be reducing my hours.”
Council had previously decided to meet in 2020 and discuss the next steps following his resignation. Robinson’s agreement to reduced hours has provided a temporary solution to hiring a full-time administrator.
In his report, Robinson said that the new city hall is still under construction and that the only recent progress has been the installation of a new front door and cash tray.
“The bonding company is working with us (on the building),” he said.
Mayor Gerald Wright said, “We are anxious to get the city hall completed. Whatever we can do to speed that up, we will. We are closer now than ever before."
January meeting minutes show that Robinson reported that the contract for the new city hall needs the assistance of the bond surety company. According to additional minutes from the meeting, Wright expressed concern for completion of the city hall and that they have a plan to work out its completion.
Denmark has been experiencing a couple of years of delays in getting the new city hall completed.
Robinson said that the inside work on the Voorhees water tank has been completed and that the Westside Water Improvements Project is on schedule.
“The project is a waterline replacement project for West Coker Street, South Laurel Avenue, Mulberry Lane, and Peach Street. The project is funded by a Community Development Block Grant for $332,146.91,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Robinson said that the contractor is Southern Fiber Construction and Management of Branchville and that the engineers are American Engineering located in Cayce.
He said work on the streetscape project had started back and that cutting of the road was last week and that removal of concrete for the other side of Highway 321/Carolina Highway will begin by Feb. 21.
Robinson also said that Dally Road is being paved.
“This should be a great improvement for the Denmark community. The city had written letters to the state about this,” he said.
City Accountant Rusty Munoz reported, “It looks like we are under budget on the administrative side, but we are really not. $173,000 of the monies on there were grant funds dispersed.”
Munoz noted a deficit of $57,000 in the budget because of a payroll cycle. It will be balanced out in future reports.
Wright said, “Our revenue is not uniformly received during the year. During tax time, we get a higher amount."
In other business:
• According to a report by Police Chief Leroy Grimes, during the last council meeting, someone broke into a car at the Brooker Center, and so an officer was placed on duty in or near the parking lot during the February meeting to watch after the vehicles. He also mentioned an individual who robbed a local store and was apprehended. Grimes said Victims Advocate Brittany Williams sponsored a Youth Summit pep rally at Denmark-Olar High School for local teens to stop and put an end to violence in schools and in the community. Grimes added that Denmark-Olar High School students were dressed in orange for the occasion.
• During public comments, Letitia Dowling of Denmark Cares said her organization is sponsoring another anti-violence/peace rally as they did for MLK Day. It will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Jim Harrison Park with A.V. Strong, who is running for Richland County sheriff. Strong has written a book, “Trapped by Gangs -- Rescued by God -- Escaping Gang Life,” and he will be speaking about this and anti-violence. She stated that her organization will also be sponsoring a cleanup in March before the Dogwood Festival. Dowling also said that her organization has been seeking U.S. Department of Agriculture funds to help Denmark citizens 62 or older replace water pipes within their homes to further help with the water quality issues in the town. She mentioned a City of Denmark pride page on Facebook and encouraged people to become members.
• A citizen with the Denmark Citizens Association said they are looking for buildings that can be used for senior citizens and children and said citizens are concerned about the safety of senior citizens and children. She asked for more of a police presence. Wright said that adding more police personnel may increase taxes. The citizen then mentioned shootings at Voorhees Road and Plum Alley and said there was even a shooting on Chestnut Avenue. Wright stated that he would like to meet with her at city hall and develop some plans to address her concerns.
• Councilwoman Bervay Carter said the Dogwood Festival Pageant will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 28, at Massachusetts Hall at Voorhees College. Carter said those interested in the pageant should sign up at city hall as soon as possible.
Contact the writer: rbaxley37@gmail.com.