DENMARK— Amit Ray, Indian author who some call a spiritual master, said, “The more we practice nonviolence in our words, thoughts and actions, the more peaceful will be our inner state.”
Letitia Dowling of Denmark Cares said this quote sums up why the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s message of nonviolence and peace is needed on national and international stages as well as state, regional and Denmark stages.
Denmark Cares has organized and will be hosting a nonviolence and peace gathering that honors King’s legacy Monday, Jan. 20, MLK Day, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Jim Harrison Gazebo in Denmark.
“This gathering will offer messages and prayers of peace, healing, and unity. This is an opportunity for citizens to renew their personal vows of peace and unity to advance the goals of community,” Dowling said.
“The City of Denmark needs this message of nonviolence and peace in response to the increasing incidents of gun violence in the last year. It is important to gather as a community for motivation and inspiration to impact the progress we hope to achieve with reducing violence.”
The guest speaker for the event will be state Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Denmark. Bamberg County Councilman Evert Comer Jr., Pastor Delores Stanley, and Minister Whitney S. Davis will lead prayers along with a selection from the Capernaum Missionary Baptist Church Youth Choir.
“The region needs this message because Denmark, S.C., is not the only small, rural community burdened with an increase in gun violence,” Dowling said. “S.C. needs this message as this has been a message for larger states with more urban areas, but we must aggressively address and adopt some creative solutions immediately.”
Free food and drinks for the event will be provided with support from the Denmark Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.
