Denmark-based nonprofit awards 4 scholarships

DENMARK – Since its official launch date in April of 2019, the Dr. Doretha Pressey Southern Scholars Initiative Inc. has awarded more than $130,000 in scholarships and other aid to the students of Bamberg County.
This aid has primarily consisted of academic scholarships. For the third consecutive year, Southern Scholars presented scholarships to Bamberg County graduates during a virtual event on June 26, 2021. For the very first time this year, however, four students received awards. (In 2019 and 2020, only two scholarships were granted.) Two of the scholarships, worth a total of $18,000 each ($4,500 a year over four years), were granted to Nianne Rivers and Brevin Samuel, both graduates of Denmark-Olar High School. Rivers and Samuel received the highest total scores during Southern Scholars’ extensive scholarship application review process. The other two scholarships, worth a total of $12,000 each ($3,000 a year over four years), were granted to Isha Patel and Jorell Banks. Patel is a graduate of Denmark-Olar, and Banks is a graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School. Because this was the first year Southern Scholars expanded its programs to include Bamberg District 1, Banks is Southern Scholars’ first recipient from BEHS. Patel and Banks received the third and fourth highest scores, respectively, during the application review process.
Rivers will be attending Clemson University this fall where she plans to study philosophy. After graduation, Nianne will study law, become a defense attorney, open her own practice and fight for the wrongfully convicted.
Samuel will attend South Carolina State University this fall and will study industrial engineering technology. While her ultimate goal is to become an industrial engineer, Brevin is also deeply committed to helping those in need and plans to open a business in her hometown so that she can provide members of her community with jobs.
Patel will attend the University of South Carolina in Columbia this fall. After graduation, she is laser-focused on attending dental school and becoming a dentist. Isha’s desire to become a dentist is rooted in her love for helping others, and she is looking forward to using her skills to make her patients smile and give them confidence.
Banks will attend Clemson University this fall where he plans to study political science and public policy. After graduating, he will become a human rights attorney. Staunchly committed to helping others and making a lasting difference in this world, Banks also has strong political ambitions and will run for office one day soon.
In addition to the renewable scholarships, Southern Scholars will also provide all of its scholars with an academic life coach, a career mentor, community service and advocacy opportunities, and travel experiences.
This year, a total of eight students applied for scholarships. While only four were selected for the awards, all applicants received a gift of $250-$500 to acknowledge their efforts and to help with the cost of textbooks and fees.
In addition to awarding scholarships, Southern Scholars Initiative also donated more than $10,000 in masks, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, and other COVID PPE to the students and staff of Bamberg District 2 schools in late 2020.
Southern Scholars Initiative’s mission is to honor Dr. Doretha Pressey’s legacy of education, determination and generosity by creating college access, equity and success for students of color from low-income communities throughout the rural South.