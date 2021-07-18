Denmark-based nonprofit awards 4 scholarships

This aid has primarily consisted of academic scholarships. For the third consecutive year, Southern Scholars presented scholarships to Bamberg County graduates during a virtual event on June 26, 2021. For the very first time this year, however, four students received awards. (In 2019 and 2020, only two scholarships were granted.) Two of the scholarships, worth a total of $18,000 each ($4,500 a year over four years), were granted to Nianne Rivers and Brevin Samuel, both graduates of Denmark-Olar High School. Rivers and Samuel received the highest total scores during Southern Scholars’ extensive scholarship application review process. The other two scholarships, worth a total of $12,000 each ($3,000 a year over four years), were granted to Isha Patel and Jorell Banks. Patel is a graduate of Denmark-Olar, and Banks is a graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School. Because this was the first year Southern Scholars expanded its programs to include Bamberg District 1, Banks is Southern Scholars’ first recipient from BEHS. Patel and Banks received the third and fourth highest scores, respectively, during the application review process.