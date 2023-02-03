Municipal elections are coming up in the cities of Denmark and Bamberg, with early voting an option in both elections.

Denmark

The Denmark municipal election is set for Tuesday, Feb. 14. Only registered voters living within the city limits are eligible to vote in the election.

Three Denmark City Council seats are up for election. Filing for the at-large seats ended on Dec. 16, with the following candidates having filed: Rosella Cooper, Harold Johnson, Ashley Jordan, Calvin Odom and Charnda Sanders Williams.

“Three at-large seats are open. So voters can vote for up to three. The three individuals who have the most votes will get the seat,” said Athena Moorer, Bamberg County's director of voter registration and elections.

Voters will go to the polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

East Denmark precinct voters will cast their ballots at the Brooker Center, located at 19 Maple Ave. in Denmark. Voters in the West Denmark precinct will vote at the Old Train Depot at 18748 Heritage Highway in Denmark.

The early voting period for the election began Jan. 30 and will end on Friday, Feb. 10.

Early voters can cast their ballots from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Bamberg County Voter Registration Office located at 1234 North St. in Bamberg.

Votes will be certified at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at the J. Carl Kearse Agricultural Building located at 847 Calhoun St. in Bamberg.

Bamberg

The Bamberg municipal elections will be held Tuesday, April 4.

Only registered voters who live within the city limits of Bamberg can vote in the election.

The following four offices are up for election: City Council districts 1, 2 and 3 and public works commissioner.

Filing for the seats ended on Friday. The following candidates filed for the respective seats: Alan Sunday, City Council District 1; Mack Staley, City Council District 2; Lisa Peay and Corey L. Ramsey, City Council District 3; and Bo Griffin and John Taylor, Bamberg commissioner of public works.

Voters will go to the polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters in the North Bamberg precinct will vote at the Bamberg Civic Center, located at 2477 Main Highway in Bamberg. Voters in the South Bamberg precinct will vote at the J. Carl Kearse Agricultural Building, located 847 Calhoun St.

The early voting period for this election will begin Monday, March 20 and will end on Friday, March 31.

Early voters can cast their ballots from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Bamberg County Voter Registration Office located at 1234 North St. in Bamberg.

Votes will be certified at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 6 at the J. Carl Kearse Agricultural Building, located at 847 Calhoun St. in Bamberg.

At the polls, voters will be required to show one of the following forms of photo identification:

⦁ S.C. driver’s license

⦁ S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID card

⦁ S.C. Voter Registration Card with photo

⦁ Federal military ID

⦁ U.S. passport

⦁ Weapons permit

Registered voters who cannot vote in person may be eligible to vote by absentee ballot. Absentee ballots can be obtained from the Board of Elections and Voter Registration of Bamberg County by calling 803-245-3028 or emaiing vote@bambergcountysc.gov.