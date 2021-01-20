Denmark awarded grant for fire truck

The City of Denmark will receive a $366,300 grant for a fire truck.

The S.C. Department of Commerce announced grants for 15 communities across South Carolina on Wednesday.

The public improvement projects are supported by more than $6.4 million in funds from the latest round of CDBG funding.

“Economic development is a team effort – and Team South Carolina works diligently to ensure that every county within our borders has an opportunity to progress. The CDBG program is a critical tool in the overall development and growth within our state,” Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said.

Local governments receiving CDBG funds are required to provide at least a 10% match in funding to complete the projects.

Grant funds are allocated on an annual basis to South Carolina from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and S.C. Commerce administers the CDBG program on the state's behalf.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0