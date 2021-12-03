Denmark author seeks donations to send Christmas letters, poems

DENMARK – Pauline Brown, an African American senior citizen author who resides in Denmark but has a P.O. box in Barnwell, is asking for donations to help with sending Christmas letters with her poems within them and has over 500 pen-pals, including veterans, to whom she sends poems.

Brown has been formally recognized by state and federal officials for her letter writing to veterans and others and her poetry, according to previous reports in The T&D. She has been publishing books of poetry and novels for many decades and for many years was a nanny for prominent families in the region, reading aloud to children and helping them.

“Soon it will be Christmas … I'm asking for your prayers and love gifts to help me send letters and poems amid the pandemic. As I have said in newspapers before, many people need love, and I'm writing and sending a love gift to brighten their day,” Brown said.

Brown added, “I show the love of Christmas and through the year. I need your love gift and donations in order to make my dreams come true to bless many people who need a smile and a poem.”

Brown recently posted what appeared to be one of her poems, “You Never Know,” on Facebook, which is reformatted here:

“You never know about tomorrow.

Things can easily change.

You never know about people.

Everyone is not the same.

You never know who's going to win.

Plans have failed; nothing can be safe.

You never know who your friend is.

You never know if forever is coming.

Only God can tell what the future will bring.

You never know who you will need to lean on…

there's nothing like a friend when you need a helping hand.

You never know what a call or smile can mean.

Even the best of us need someone to hold our hand.

You never know what life has in its plans.

But one thing I know…

God has all power in His hands.

Pray and God will always make a way.”

Pauline M. Brown’s books are available on Amazon.com.

To give toward Brown’s letter-writing and poem-gifting campaign, write to her at the following address: P.O. Box 206, Barnwell, SC 29812.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0