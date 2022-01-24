Denmark author publishes book

DENMARK – Nationally and state-awarded senior citizen author Pauline Brown of Denmark published a new book, “Days of Old: Poetry of the Heart”, last year.

The 106 page book has poems which deal with nostalgic and religious themes and also didactic poems about modern society. Brown often sends poems to those who write her through postal mail and has also spent decades writing letters and poems to soldiers, including her own husband who was in the service. Her state and national awards for her poetry and books have been mentioned numerous times in previous articles in The Times and Democrat. She has for many years published poems in regional daily newspapers.

“Writing poetry has made a difference in my life because I have been able to share my faith and my joy. Writing poetry has brought me closer to God. Also, I help people write poetry and publish their books”, Brown explained.

Brown continued, “Writing poetry has given me an outlet. It has given me a chance to branch out and give encouragement to people.”

Though she lives in Denmark, the senior citizen author can often be seen each morning, wearing long skirts and tennis shoes for comfort, at the Barnwell Post Office, walking fast or faster than any her age to get her fan mail at her P.O. Box there or send out new poems and letters. She also rushes to talk to the citizens she knows in that town, where she was raised, and catches up with them.

Brown said, “When I meet people, I talk to them and introduce myself. I find out who they are and obtain their names and addresses. I will also give them my address and contact number.” She has gained over 500 pen pals or contacts this way.

In fact, as previously published in “The Times and Democrat”, Brown had a campaign just before the Christmas holidays where she requested funds for her efforts in sending poetry through the mail.

“I had a few repliers to that campaign who were highly esteemed citizens whose paths I had crossed through the years,” Brown explained. With donations from that campaign, she was able to pay for postage to send poems out to others.

In her latest poetry book, "Days of Old: Poetry of the Heart", her nostalgic poem “The Old Wooden Porch” (about the place her parents sat decades ago) has the verses: “The old wooden porch was made of boards, / And if you looked real hard through them, / you could see the ground.”

Some of her poems are like verses from the Book of Proverbs. Some are modern proverbs with words of wisdom like “Clothes Make the Man”.

Brown writes in it, “If you meet a man in love with himself, / A man obsessed with his own appearance, / Waste no time on trying to attract him. / He won’t notice your perseverance!”

Brown also has poems which are didactic about modern society, including “Being a Child” which has the stanza, “The life of a child means much more/than your cell phone. / It means that this baby of yours should come first. / More than the weekend, more than some party, / Your little child is a treasure on Earth.”

Brown said, regarding her latest poetry book, “‘Days of Old’ takes you back to the good times when everyone enjoyed life, when children played, and when everyone had fun. It brings back when times were good, when everyone was home, and everyone just enjoyed family.”

Her latest book cover even depicts a scene from what some call the "good old days". A slightly rusty tricycle is depicted by a wooden fence near a field.

Approximately 88 pages of the book are poems, and the rest are color photographs of Ms. Brown, the places she has been associated with, pictures of her receiving awards, pictures of the awards themselves, and pictures of her relatives. Her new book is $20 pre-signed and can be ordered directly from the author.

To order, send a check or money order to:

Pauline M. Brown;

P.O. Box 206;

Barnwell, SC 29812

For more information on Mrs. Brown’s books, search for them on Amazon.com.

