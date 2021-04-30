Denmark arts group to hold Saturday event

Community Rural Arts Work League of Bamberg County (CRAWL) will resume activities in its Art Park located at 927 Hagood Ave., Denmark on Saturday, May 1.

CRAWL, which functions as a unit of the S.C. Arts Commission’s Art of Community: Rural S.C. initiative, will host a wrapping of the maypole. During the Saturday activities, from 1 to 3 p.m., volunteers are needed to wrap the maypole and will receive instructions upon arrival.

Also featured will be hip hop artist AJ West. West appeared in Denmark at the Cummings Park Garden Oasis: Spring Seedling Day 2021 and returns to the city by popular demand. Participants will receive from West a few basic hip hop steps and will be invited to demonstrate their respective abilities. All will be invited to join in a culminating hip hop battle. The nutrition activity will be centered around “A Very Berry May.”

Other crafting opportunities will be made available. These will be led by Cindy Hurst. A brief open mic period also will be held. A few local vendors will be in attendance.

The event is free and open to the public. Masks must be worn at all times. CRAWL, its associates and partners assume no liability. For further information, contact bcsccrawl@gmail.com or 803-290-6461.

