Denkai America, Inc. expanding operations in Kershaw County

COLUMBIA – Denkai America, Inc., a subsidiary of Nippon Denkai, Ltd., today announced plans to expand operations in Kershaw County. The $14 million investment will create 10 new jobs.

Operating for more than 40 years, Denkai America, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality electrodeposited copper foils for printed circuit board, industrial and energy storage applications.

“Denkai America, Inc. is excited by the opportunity to revitalize our manufacturing facility and prepare for growth into new markets," said Denkai America, Inc. Chief Operating Officer Michael Coll. "On behalf of our CEO, Dr. Nakajima, I would like to extend our gratitude to the business development teams from the state of South Carolina and Kershaw County. The investment to our facility is necessary for ensuring continued prosperity and the ability to create additional high-quality jobs in Camden.”