Dems, GOP focused on education; Hutto: Students need to be ready for available jobs

Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, says education will continue to be a focus of lawmakers this year in the General Assembly.

“We will continue that. We’ve also got to look at how we recruit and retain teachers in areas. Some of that's money, but some of the other incentives, paid family leave. We'll be debating all of that in this coming year,” Hutto said.

Hutto and other lawmakers discussed the issue last month during the S.C. Press Association’s legislative preview for the media.

Hutto discussed the issues in rural schools across the state that he’s concerned about.

“We're concerned about the salaries that we pay teachers. We’re concerned about the incentives that we may use to attract more young people into the teaching profession. We’re concerned about classroom size," Hutto said.

He’s also concerned about school infrastructure.

“We're concerned about the quality of the structures that many of the students in our rural areas go to. We want to make sure that we continue what we've done over the past two years, to put some money aside for infrastructure in rural schools,” Hutto said.

He stressed education’s importance to industry in South Carolina.

“We've had a good run in this state in economic development, attracting high-quality businesses to come here, but that's not going to continue if we don't have the quality workforce that these companies need and that is back to education,” Hutto said.

“We’ve got to make sure that we are engaging young people who can handle the IT jobs. Back in the old days, we were looking for truly raw labor, people who can pick up and move things but now you’ve got to be able to work with your mind as well as your body and we’ve got to make sure that we're training our students in that regard,” Hutto said.

He looks for technical colleges to be a big part of talent development within the state as well as dual enrollment programs that put high schoolers in technical college classrooms in order to earn early college credit.

“We’ve got to make sure that our technical colleges are providing high-quality training that our new businesses need. We've been very successful over the last few years in having a dual-enrollment program,” Hutto said.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, spoke of ensuring students and teachers have the facilities and equipment they need to provide a high-quality education that meets employers’ needs.

“We've got to prepare the kids for that, especially in rural areas,” Massey said.

Massey also wants the children in rural communities to have exposure to a lot of the industry inside South Carolina, saying that lack of exposure leads to many locals not being able to get jobs at facilities in the state.

“As somebody who lives in a rural area and who represents multiple rural areas, and frankly has children in the rural school system, I will tell you, there are lots of kids in Saluda who don't know that we're building the largest passenger airplanes in the world in North Charleston. There are kids in Florence who don't know that we're building fighter jets in Greenville,” Massey said.

“There are lots of kids all over the state who don't know that we make more tires than any other state in the country,” Massey said.

“We are leaving a significant pool of talent. They just don't know what the opportunities are out there,” Massey said.

Hutto said that no matter what side of the aisle you’re on, lawmakers are working for the residents of South Carolina.

“We are up here working for you and we are not Washington. We do get along with our Republican colleagues, we work together. What we're trying to do is put the interests of all South Carolinians ahead of politics, and we'll continue to do that,” Hutto said.