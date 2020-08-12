Demolition underway after downtown Bamberg building facade collapses

Foster said there are other buildings that are in disrepair -- though none quite as bad as the one that just collapsed.

Bamberg City Manager Robin Chavis said she is unaware of any other buildings in the Main Highway area that are in danger of collapse.

Foster says there is only so much that can be done legally when the buildings are privately owned.

"We work on it all the time," she said, noting many of the properties are being deeded to the county due to tax liens. "We are hoping to get those restored."

Preston said the county currently owns about four buildings, including one that was cleaned up after a fire.

"We have asked the IRS to remove the liens from these buildings because we really cannot do anything to them until the liens are removed,” Preston said.

Foster said the city has asked downtown property owners to fix their buildings and has encouraged them to seek low-interest loans.

"We have a plan to restore downtown and to bring it up," she said, noting the building owners must do their part.