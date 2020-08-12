Demolition underway after downtown Bamberg building facade collapses

BAMBERG -- A downtown building is being demolished after its façade fell into a rubble heap along the sidewalk.
"We have been watching it," Bamberg Mayor Nancy Foster said of the downtown building near the corner of Main Highway and Elm Street.
A crack had formed along the building's upper façade, slowly widening over the months, until it gave way.
It collapsed around 10 p.m. July 29.
"We were all down there immediately," Foster said.
The city consulted with a structural engineer who looked at the building and determined it needed to be taken down.
The building has been vacant for quite some time.
Like many buildings downtown, back taxes were owed on it. As a result, the forfeited land commission deeded the property to the county, which now owns it.
Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston said county crews would be used for the building’s demolition to keep costs lower.
"Depending on weather, work should be completed by the end of next week," Preston said.
"We hope to be able to recycle some of the building materials," he said. "Many of these properties have IRS tax liens on them and the county has been working with the city and the IRS to have them removed so the county could assist the city with them."
Foster said there are other buildings that are in disrepair -- though none quite as bad as the one that just collapsed.
Bamberg City Manager Robin Chavis said she is unaware of any other buildings in the Main Highway area that are in danger of collapse.
Foster says there is only so much that can be done legally when the buildings are privately owned.
"We work on it all the time," she said, noting many of the properties are being deeded to the county due to tax liens. "We are hoping to get those restored."
Preston said the county currently owns about four buildings, including one that was cleaned up after a fire.
"We have asked the IRS to remove the liens from these buildings because we really cannot do anything to them until the liens are removed,” Preston said.
Foster said the city has asked downtown property owners to fix their buildings and has encouraged them to seek low-interest loans.
"We have a plan to restore downtown and to bring it up," she said, noting the building owners must do their part.
"We have plans to get things done, but it is tough," she said. "There is no money out there. Our budgets are very slim. We are not up to par financially."
Foster said the city has looked for other outlets for restoration funds.
She said the city has been proactive in cleaning up blight.
"It is a process," Foster said. "You ask the owner to tear it down and bring it up to par. If they don't it, we have to. But it is a process. It takes a long time. You can't just tear down a building."
Chavis said the city has been effective in getting property owners to clean up properties. Foster recently sent out about 12 letters to property owners.
In early March 2019, the city's Main Street corridor lost four buildings to fire. The rubble was not removed until nine months later.
Bamberg County officials worked with state and federal officials to obtain the deeds to the five parcels where the buildings once stood.
The parcels also had federal tax liens, which delayed the cleanup. The county worked with the IRS and the congressional delegation to have the liens removed.
The county and city are developing a downtown master plan, which will include recommendations for the use of the land. For now it will remain green space, though there might be plans to create some retail space.
