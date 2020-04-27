Demolition continues on former Bamberg hospital; county prepares for remodeling

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BAMBERG – On Friday, in preparation for the renovations on the former Bamberg County Hospital, the Bamberg County Public Works Department demolished an exterior structure that is no longer needed and was a safety hazard.

Bamberg County Public Works staff razed the building and removed all debris, recycling nearly seven tons of metal to leave a clean site ready for remodeling. The replacement of the building’s roof is currently out for bid and the work is expected to begin by the end of May.

“I am pleased to see that the renovation work on the old Bamberg County hospital is moving along,” said Trent Kinard, Bamberg County councilman.

The hospital is within the bounds of Kinard’s district.

“The design work for the remodeling is in the final stages as well for the Ed Darnell Law Enforcement Center and the Health Department’s new offices. The repurposed hospital will be a benefit, not only to the residents of my district, but to all of Bamberg County.”

