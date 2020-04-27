Demolition continues on former Bamberg hospital; county prepares for remodeling
0 comments
editor's pick featured

Demolition continues on former Bamberg hospital; county prepares for remodeling

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
042820 bamberg hospital

An exterior structure at the former Bamberg County Hospital was demolished Friday as county officials prepare to remodel the facility.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

BAMBERG – On Friday, in preparation for the renovations on the former Bamberg County Hospital, the Bamberg County Public Works Department demolished an exterior structure that is no longer needed and was a safety hazard.

Bamberg County Public Works staff razed the building and removed all debris, recycling nearly seven tons of metal to leave a clean site ready for remodeling. The replacement of the building’s roof is currently out for bid and the work is expected to begin by the end of May.

“I am pleased to see that the renovation work on the old Bamberg County hospital is moving along,” said Trent Kinard, Bamberg County councilman.

The hospital is within the bounds of Kinard’s district.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

“The design work for the remodeling is in the final stages as well for the Ed Darnell Law Enforcement Center and the Health Department’s new offices. The repurposed hospital will be a benefit, not only to the residents of my district, but to all of Bamberg County.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News