Democratic primary today

The Democratic Party’s first-in-the-South primary is today.

South Carolina voters will be able to vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Any registered voter can cast a ballot in the primary, regardless of their political party. The Republican Party decided not to hold a presidential primary in South Carolina this year

Voting in a presidential primary has no effect on the state primaries. All voters will still have the choice of voting in either the Republican or Democratic state primaries in June.

The Democratic field, which has included 25 candidates, is now down to eight candidates.

Current Democratic candidates Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren will appear on the primary ballot.

Former candidates Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, John Delany, Deval Patrick and Andrew Yang will also appear on the ballot.

Michael Bloomberg will not be on the ballot.

Write-ins are not allowed.

When voting in person, you will be asked to show one of the following photo IDs at your polling place:

• S.C. driver's license