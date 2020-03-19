Dem. senators seek lower utility rates

Four Democratic senators are asking Gov. Henry McMaster to call an emergency hearing by the state Public Service Commission and Office of Regulatory Staff to lower utility rates.

The senators want the Public Service Commission to make a, “significant, immediate adjustment of all utility rates during this state of emergency.”

“We are hopeful the federal government will soon send $1,000 payments to our citizens to provide some immediate relief; however, this modest sum will go much further if state government acts to lower their electric, gas and water bills during this emergency,” the senators say in their letter.

“In light of the significant sacrifices so many individual South Carolinians are making, we believe our state's largest corporate citizens should also be called upon to sacrifice for the public good. You have not hesitated to put the welfare of the public over short-term profits of many small businesses; we now respectfully request you do the same for with our utilities.”

Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, was among the senators to sign the letter.

McMaster previously asked utility companies to not suspend or disconnect services for nonpayment.

