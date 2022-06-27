Dem, GOP primary runoffs Tuesday

The U.S. Senate and state Education Superintendent races will be the only ones appearing on primary runoff ballots in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.

The candidates for the Democratic Party’s U.S. Senate nomination in Tuesday’s runoff are Catherine Fleming Bruce and Krystal Matthews. The winner will face Republican Sen. Tim Scott in November.

On the Republican ballot, Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver are running for S.C. Superintendent of Education. The Democratic nominee in November will be Lisa Ellis.

If you voted in one party’s primary on June 14, you can only vote in that same party’s runoff election on Tuesday, according to Bamberg County Director of Voter Registration and Elections Athena Moorer.

Moorer said voters who did not participate in the June 14 primary will be allowed to vote in whichever party’s runoff they wish to vote in.

The June 14 primaries were the first elections held since S.C. began requiring early voting for all elections. Early voting for the runoffs was provided from Wednesday, June 22 to Friday, June 24.

Moorer said turnout for early voting was “very low, which is to be expected for run-offs.”

The early voting procedures went over well, she said.

“It went very well for my county,” Moorer said. “The state Election Commission provided clear, linear guidelines that we were able to follow.”

Polling locations will remain the same as in the primaries on June 14.

Polling places are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

When voting in person, you will be asked to show one of the following photo IDs at your polling place:

• S.C. driver's license

• S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID card

• S.C. voter registration card with photo

• Federal military ID

• U.S. passport

Polling places

Bamberg County

• Colston – Colston Fire Department, 6785 Colston Road, Bamberg

• Edisto – Edisto Fire Station, 4532 Edisto River Road, Branchville

• Ehrhardt – Ehrhardt Town Hall, 13704 Broxton Bridge Road, Ehrhardt

• East Denmark – Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark

• Govan – Govan Fire Dept., 20920 Ehrhardt Road, Olar

• Hightowers Mill – Old Train Depot, 18748 Heritage Hwy., Denmark

• Hunter’s Chapel – Hunter’s Chapel Fire Dept., 6313 Farrells Road, Branchville

• Kearse – Brandt’s Office, 8804 Low Country Hwy., Ehrhardt

• Little Swamp – Little Swamp Community Center, 16589 Hunters Chapel Road, Smoaks

• Olar – Olar Town Hall, 14978 Low Country Hwy., Olar

• South Bamberg – Kearse Agriculture Building, 847 Calhoun St., Bamberg

• West Denmark – Old Train Depot, 18748 Heritage Hwy., Denmark

• North Bamberg – Bamberg City Civic Center, 2477 Main Hwy., Bamberg

• Barrier Free – Voter Registration Office, 2959 Main Hwy., Bamberg

Orangeburg County

• Ward 1 – Orangeburg Arts Center, 619 Riverside Dr., Orangeburg

• Ward 2 – Chamber Of Commerce, 155 Riverside Dr., Orangeburg

• Ward 3 – Mellichamp Elementary School, 350 Murray Road, Orangeburg

• Ward 4 – Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center, 200 Buckley St., Orangeburg

• Ward 5 – Zimmerman Youth Center, 759 Peasley St., Orangeburg

• Ward 6 – Youth Canteen, 1620 Middleton St., Orangeburg

• Ward 7 – Sheridan Elementary School, 1139 Hillsboro Road, Orangeburg

• Ward 8 – W.J. Clark Middle School, 919 Bennett Ave., Orangeburg

• Ward 9 – Marshall Elementary School, 1441 Marshall St., Orangeburg

• Ward 10 – Sheridan Elementary School, 1139 Hillsboro Road, Orangeburg

• Suburban 1 – R.E. Howard Middle School, 1255 Belleville Road, Orangeburg

• Suburban 2 – Whittaker Elementary School, 790 Whittaker Pkwy., Orangeburg

• Suburban 3 – Orangeburg Area Development Center, 1060 Pineland St., Orangeburg

• Suburban 4 – Orangeburg Municipal Airport, 1811 Airport Road, Orangeburg

• Suburban 5 – Rivelon Elementary School, 350 Thomas B. Eklund Circle, Orangeburg

• Suburban 6 – Rivelon Elementary School, 350 Thomas B. Eklund Circle, Orangeburg

• Suburban 7 – W.J. Clark Middle School, 919 Bennett Ave., Orangeburg

• Suburban 8 – Marshall Elementary School, 1441 Marshall Ave., Orangeburg

• Suburban 9 – Human Resources Center, 2570 St Matthews Road, Orangeburg

• Bethel – Bethune-Bowman High School, 4857 Charleston Hwy., Orangeburg

• Bowman 1 – Old Bowman Elementary School, 131 Poplar St., Bowman

• Bowman 2 – Old Bowman Elementary School, 131 Poplar St., Bowman

• Branchville 1 – Branchville High School, 1349 Dorange Road, Branchville

• Brookdale – Brookdale Middle School, 394 Brookdale Dr., Orangeburg

• Cope – Cope Area Career Center, 6052 Slab Landing Road, Cope

• Cordova 1 – Edisto High School, 500 R.M. Foster Road, Cordova

• Edisto – Canaan Volunteer Fire Department, 4208 Cannon Bridge Road, Cope

• Elloree 1 – New Elloree Elementary, 200 Warrior Dr., Elloree

• Eutawville 1 – Eutawville Community Center, 419 Porcher Ave., Eutawville

• Eutawville 2 – St. James-Gaillard Elementary School, 1555 Gardensgate Road, Eutawville

• Four Holes – Four Holes Fire Station, 1010 Gramling Road, Orangeburg

• Holly Hill 2 – Holly Hill Roberts Middle, 530 Hessesman Street, Holly Hill

• Holly Hill 1 – Holly Hill Elementary School, 1490 Brant Ave., Holly Hill

• Jamison – OCtech, 3250 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg

• Limestone 1 – Prince of Orange Mall, 2390 Chestnut St., Orangeburg

• Neeses-Livingston – Livingston Community Center, 5875 Savannah Hwy., Orangeburg

• Nix – Nix Elementary School, 770 Stilton Road, Orangeburg

• North 2 – Aiken Electric Co-op, 8381 North Road, North

• North 1 – North Town Hall, 9305 North Road, North

• Norway – Norway Senior Center, 105 Saint Johns Ave., Norway

• Pinehill Great Branch Community Center – 2890 Neeses Hwy., Orangeburg

• Providence – Providence Vol. Fire Dept., 4767 Old State Road, Holly Hill

• Rowesville – Rowesville Community Center, 125 Camelia Dr., Rowesville

• Santee 1 – Santee Family Develop Center, 210 Brooks Blvd., Santee

• Springfield – Old Springfield Elementary, 210 Brodie St., Springfield

• Vance – Vance-Providence Elementary School, 633 Camden Road, Vance

• Whittaker – Whittaker Elementary School, 790 Whittaker Pkwy., Orangeburg

• Bolentown – Bolentown Volunteer Fire Department, 2310 Norway Road, Orangeburg

• Cordova 2 – Cordova Town Hall, 105 Flashover Lane, Cordova

• Elloree 2 – New Elloree Elementary, 200 Warrior Dr., Elloree

• Limestone 2 – Prince of Orange Mall, 2390 Chestnut St., Orangeburg

• Santee 2 – Santee Fire Department, 1005 Bass Dr., Santee

• Barrier-free – Voter Registration Office – 1437 Amelia St., Orangeburg

Calhoun County

• Bethel – Belleville Volunteer Fire Department, 1059 Old Belleville Road, St. Matthews

• Cameron – Cameron Community Club, 5392 Cameron Road, Cameron

• Center Hill – St. Peter AME Church, 954 Bull Swamp Road, North

• Creston – Creston EMS Station, 2145 Old Number Six Highway, Creston

• Dixie – John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St., St. Matthews

• Fall Branch – WOW Hall, 94 Flame Tree Road, St. Matthews

• Fort Motte – St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 1164 Fort Motte Road, St. Matthews

• Lone Star – Lone Star Fire Station, 650 Weeks Landing Road, Lone Star

• Midway – Midway Volunteer Fire Station, 1337 Midway Road, Elloree

• Murph Mill – Wesley Chapel UMC, 1300 Murph Mill Road, St. Matthews

• Sandy Run – Sandy Run Public School, 450 Old Swamp Road, Swansea

• St. Matthews – Calhoun County Museum. 313 Butler St., St. Matthews

Caleb Bozard is a news intern at The Times and Democrat through the sponsorship of the South Carolina Press Association Foundation. He is a student at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

