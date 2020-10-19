Deer crashes into Holly Hill restaurant; SCDNR: Interactions with humans increase in breeding season

It is not the first time a deer has run into a Holly Hill business.

About 13 years ago, a doe crashed into Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home and died at the scene.

Meanwhile, a dead deer was found in the yard of a Broughton Street home in Orangeburg on Monday morning.

It appears the deer was crossing Broughton Street in the early morning hours when it was struck by a vehicle.

Deer encounters are not unusual this time of year, S.C. Department of Natural Resources spokesman David Lucas said.

“Breeding activity, which takes place primarily in October and November, results in increased activity and sometimes aggression from bucks as their testosterone levels are at the highest point of the year," Lucas said.

The most likely time people will come across a deer is around dusk or dawn.

"It would be unusual to see wild deer get very close to people any time of the year, though deer are highly adaptable, and in some suburban – and even urban – environments can become very habituated to people," Lucas said.

If individuals come across a deer, they are encouraged to leave it alone and not approach or try to get close to it, Lucas said.

