Decision about schools should be local, Govan says

Decisions on whether to open schools for in-person instruction should be made on the local level and not by the governor, S.C. Legislative Black Caucus Chairman Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, said Thursday.

McMaster announced Wednesday that he has instructed the Department of Education not to approve school plans for any districts not offering parents the in-school option for the 2020-21 school year. He wants districts to delay the start of school until Sept. 8.

Govan said a mandate could put students and teachers at risk.

"The governor is to be given credit for recommending the school start date be changed to Sept. 8 and waiting for the submission of plans from local school districts and the state superintendent of education. But to mandate face-to-face instruction under present circumstances, when it will fall on parents to make the ultimate decision as to whether their child returns to a five-day school week, causes us concern."

The governor should wait on plans from each district and detailed coronavirus reports from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control before mandating in-person instruction at schools, Govan said.

"We should let experts in health care and education lead how we reopen public schools," Govan said.