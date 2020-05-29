You are the owner of this article.
Death under investigation in Orangeburg
breaking top story

Death under investigation in Orangeburg

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone found a 34-year-old man unresponsive at an Adden Street apartment on Friday.

His death is now under investigation, Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Lt. Col. Ed Conner said.

A person discovered the man at 5:02 p.m.

“His cause of death is yet to be determined,” Conner said.

He noted that officers are “investigating a person of interest.”

“The case remains under investigation,” Conner said.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

