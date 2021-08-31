Deadline for Orangeburg County Fair Pageant Sept. 3

With fall just around the corner, you may be looking for wholesome family events and community outings to celebrate the coming of season. The 2021 Orangeburg County Fair is less than two months away, set to be open to the public from Tuesday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 10. You can get involved now as many opportunities to participate in the annual excitement have already begun.

One such attraction, the 2021 Orangeburg County Fair Pageant, open to girls from birth to 20 years of age and boys from birth to 10 years of age has started accepting applications.

“We were not able to have the pageant in 2020 due to COVID, so we are excited to come back better than ever this year,” said OCF Pageant Director Annsley Judy.

Deadline for all entries is Sept. 3. Entry information may be found on the OCF Pageant Facebook page or at www.orangeburgfair.com under the heading Contact and Forms, Pageant.

“We are thankful to the BlueBird Theatre, Orangeburg’s finest performing arts venue, for hosting the pageant,” said Judy.

“It is our pleasure to award scholarship funds to the Miss contestant winner this year. These monies come from the proceeds of the pageant and a donation from the fair committee,” she said.