Deadline for Orangeburg County Fair Pageant Sept. 3

With fall just around the corner, you may be looking for wholesome family events and community outings to celebrate the coming of season. The 2021 Orangeburg County Fair is less than two months away, set to be open to the public from Tuesday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 10. You can get involved now as many opportunities to participate in the annual excitement have already begun.
One such attraction, the 2021 Orangeburg County Fair Pageant, open to girls from birth to 20 years of age and boys from birth to 10 years of age has started accepting applications.
“We were not able to have the pageant in 2020 due to COVID, so we are excited to come back better than ever this year,” said OCF Pageant Director Annsley Judy.
Deadline for all entries is Sept. 3. Entry information may be found on the OCF Pageant Facebook page or at www.orangeburgfair.com under the heading Contact and Forms, Pageant.
“We are thankful to the BlueBird Theatre, Orangeburg’s finest performing arts venue, for hosting the pageant,” said Judy.
“It is our pleasure to award scholarship funds to the Miss contestant winner this year. These monies come from the proceeds of the pageant and a donation from the fair committee,” she said.
The 2021 OCF Pageant is scheduled to be held at the historic location in downtown Orangeburg on Saturday, Sept. 11, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. and the actual program commencing at 10:30 a.m.
In addition to the scholarship opportunity, the contest features the Orangeburg County Fair Sweetheart King or Queen Award and tangibles including crowns, trophies and special gifts for those participants who are chosen as winners in a variety of different categories.
According to the guidelines, the scholarship will be awarded to the contestant with the highest combined score of beauty and outfit of choice in the Miss category open to those young ladies from 17 to 20 years of age.
For further information, please contact Annsley Judy, OCF pageant directo,r via email at orangeburgcountyfairpageant@gmail.com.