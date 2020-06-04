Deadline extended to pay DPU bills; City of Orangeburg employees, mayor given coronavirus bonus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Orangeburg City Council has agreed to not shut off utilities for delinquent customers until July 1.

Department of Public Utilities Manager Warren Harley said that there are just over 2,500 delinquent customers. That’s down about 200 customers since last month.

In April there were approximately 3,000 delinquent customers.

“DPU is reaching out to customers who are behind to try to work out a way for them to reduce that amount,” Harley said.

Currently, there is about $1.5 million in delinquent bills owed, he said.

In April, that amount was around $1.6 million and then it increased to $1.7 million last month, he said.

City leaders temporarily suspended utility cut-offs of delinquent customers in the wake of economic hardships caused by the coronavirus.

Council met via Zoom to discuss the matter Thursday.

Also during the meeting:

• A majority of council members approved a one-time bonus payment to the city’s full-time employees for the work they did from March 17 through May 22, which is approximately 10 weeks.