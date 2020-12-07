Deadline approaching for S.C. businesses to apply for storm loans

ATLANTA – The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding businesses in South Carolina that Economic Injury Disaster Loans are still available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and private nonprofit organizations due to severe storms and tornadoes on Feb. 6-7.

“Businesses that suffered economic losses as a result of the disaster and want to apply for low-interest loans from the SBA are urged to do so before the Jan. 6, 2021 deadline,” said Michael Lampton, acting director of SBA Field Operations Center East.

The loans are available in the following counties: Cherokee, Greenville, Laurens, Spartanburg and Union in South Carolina and Polk and Rutherford in North Carolina.

Working capital loans up to $2 million are available at 3. 75 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent for private nonprofit organizations with terms up to 30 years. The loans are intended to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other expenses that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred.