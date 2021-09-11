Days at ground zero; Orangeburg men comfort people in New York

"Dust, pulverized concrete ... everything's covered in it," Farnum said.

Firehouses often provided the most heartbreaking stories. Hamilton said one unit he worked with lost an entire shift of 14 men during the collapse of the towers.

"We help them begin to talk about what they've been through," Hamilton said. "We walk people through that, we give them someone to talk to, we give them the help to look toward the future.

"It's that need to have a shoulder to cry on, a need for someone to walk them through it, just to listen to them."

At night, chaplains would gather and talk about their experiences. The experience was cleansing and gave them the will to keep helping.

"You hear story after story," Hamilton said. "There's a time you stop and say, 'I can't hear another story' and you push a little harder."

Hamilton said firemen and workers digging in the rubble were tireless.

"You would find them sleeping wherever they can and trying to get some rest. You were taking your life in your hands if you said these people were dead. They are lost."