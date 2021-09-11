Days at ground zero; Orangeburg men comfort people in New York

T&D, Oct. 7, 2001
Even before the twin towers of the World Trade Center fell, local chaplain the Rev. Paul Hamilton of the Regional Medical Center knew what he had to do.
After airliners smashed into the towers in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Hamilton, a member of the National Organization of Victim Assistance and the S.C. Baptist Relief Team, was placed on "standby." By Sept. 14, a Thursday, he was in New York City on what he describes as a "ministry of presence."
Several days later New York was embraced by another area chaplain on a similar mission, the Rev. Butch Farnum of the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. Together both men would help soothe the shattered lives of those they met in the city devastated and shocked by an act of war. Haunted by the sights, sounds, smells and horror stories told by the suffering, life is only just beginning to return to normal for Hamilton and Farnum.
Last week, both men met and talked about the role they played in easing the pain for New Yorkers and those affected -- directly and indirectly -- by the tragic events of Sept. 11.
"There are 7 million people down there and every one of them are affected," Hamilton said after spending eight days at ground zero.
"For every victim there's a ripple effect," he said. "You're talking about more people dying that have ever died in a battle in the United States ... this is the worst disaster our country has ever experienced."
Farnum, still wearing the ID tag issued to him by the Port Authority, arrived back in Orangeburg last Wednesday. The misery is still surreal as he described the site of twisted metal where the twin towers once dominated the Manhattan skyline.
"Having stood there in the middle of it and having and hour to just stand there and look, my thought was 'how could anybody survive?'," Farnum said. "You're basically standing on 6,000-plus graves."
"You cannot imagine the devastation," he said. "The pictures you see on TV ... you can't get the panoramic view, the smell, the total feel of this place.
"It looks like an ant hill, all these folks are digging by hand," he said.
Hamilton, who has practiced group intervention at four school shootings and 20 natural disasters, represented NOVA and S.C. Baptist Relief. He provided aid at family centers, fire departments and memorial centers.
"I was called before the towers had collapsed, and put on standby," Hamilton said. He lead a team from South Carolina that consisted of six hospital chaplains, a minister and two directors of missions.
"They called us the beachhead team," he said.
"When I came the smoke was pretty heavy, basically there's a hole in the Earth where the World Trade Center once stood," Hamilton said.
"Dust, pulverized concrete ... everything's covered in it," Farnum said.
Firehouses often provided the most heartbreaking stories. Hamilton said one unit he worked with lost an entire shift of 14 men during the collapse of the towers.
"We help them begin to talk about what they've been through," Hamilton said. "We walk people through that, we give them someone to talk to, we give them the help to look toward the future.
"It's that need to have a shoulder to cry on, a need for someone to walk them through it, just to listen to them."
At night, chaplains would gather and talk about their experiences. The experience was cleansing and gave them the will to keep helping.
"You hear story after story," Hamilton said. "There's a time you stop and say, 'I can't hear another story' and you push a little harder."
Hamilton said firemen and workers digging in the rubble were tireless.
"You would find them sleeping wherever they can and trying to get some rest. You were taking your life in your hands if you said these people were dead. They are lost."
Farnum was invited to New York by NOVA and for six days specialized in dealing with law enforcement officers of the Port Authority. He has a long history of dealing with police officers and assisting the sheriff's office at crime scenes. He and his wife, Judy, lead a multiracial congregation at Bethel Church on Columbia Road.
The Port Authority is responsible for policing airports, subways, tunnels and bus systems. Not even a fourth of their fallen force has been found, Farnum said.
"The commander of that whole agency narrowly survived," Farnum said. "The Port Authority lost more people than any other agency. They can't find bodies, they lost their chief, their top brass was killed.
"They never suspected in their imagination anything worse than the 1993 bombing," Farnum said. "These people had been protecting and serving these buildings forever. That was their home that was destroyed."
Both Farnum and Hamilton said it's important to remember that police officers and firemen are more than just people wearing a uniform.
"We need not forget how many thousands of people these firemen and officers saved before losing their own life, 30,000 people got out," Farnum said.
"They are paid very little and we expect them to put their life on the line every day," Hamilton said
Both men said that throughout their work in New York, they met citizens with connections to Orangeburg.
"I had more than one person tell me they have folks back in Orangeburg," Farnum said.
Urging citizens at home to join the relief effort, Hamilton said the best thing people here can do is donate money.