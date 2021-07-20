Palmetto Place and state Rep. Gilda Cobb Hunter sponsored the free Day of Hope community health and wellness fair on July 17 at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds. The event featured a back-to-school Pfizer vaccine clinic, adult community vaccine clinic, child IDs, REAL ID, S.C. Highway Patrol rollover simulator, a blood drive, free food and drinks, prize giveaways and more.
