Day of Hope
Palmetto Place and state Rep. Gilda Cobb Hunter sponsored the free Day of Hope community health and wellness fair on July 17 at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds. The event featured a back-to-school Pfizer vaccine clinic, adult community vaccine clinic, child IDs, REAL ID, S.C. Highway Patrol rollover simulator, a blood drive, free food and drinks, prize giveaways and more.

