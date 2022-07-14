Day of Hope in Orangeburg about community well-being

The Palmetto Palace nonprofit group and Orangeburg state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter are teaming up to sponsor Orangeburg's second annual Day of Hope community health and wellness fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 16 at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg.

Cobb-Hunter said she is pleased at how the free event turned out last year.

"We were really pleased with the turnout. People seemed to appreciate having the kind of community resources that were available. Our goal is to raise awareness about healthy living, community resources and safety for all age groups," Cobb-Hunter said.

"It's a family-friendly atmosphere. We had stuff for the kids. We had information for parents. We had school supplies that we gave away. The kids really enjoyed the LifeNet helicopter, the S.C. Highway Patrol rollover vehicle, just a lot of different things we had," she said.

The Palmetto Palace Mobile Health Unit was launched as a nonprofit in 2019 to provide health, dental and education outreach to help conquer social and cultural barriers that often hamper low-income and hard-to-reach residents' access to health care services.

The Palmetto Palace will be on hand administering vaccines during the Day of Fun event.

"We're going to have vaccines available for everybody. We'll have both Moderna and Pfizer. We'll also have the booster shots that will be available. Parents who want to get their kids vaccinated, all of that will be available," Cobb-Hunter said, noting that bilingual interpreters will also be on hand to accommodate Spanish-speaking individuals who may want vaccines.

"I really am hopeful that people will take advantage of this because the virus is still around. It hasn't gone anywhere, and we just need to recognize that. I was pleased with the number of of vaccinations we were able to give.

"Last summer we were still kind of in the height of things, and I was just pleased that people came out and got vaccinated. From that perspective, I think we did a great job in heightening the awareness about it," she said.

The Palmetto Palace Mobile Health Unit's mission is to improve the health of rural South Carolina and advance outreach through preventive and diagnostic care supported by health information technologies to under-served populations and communities in its service area.

Dr. Youlanda Gibbs, founder and chief executive officer of Palmetto Palace, said, “There will be free COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for all ages. We will be able to provide 6-month through 5-year-olds, as well as back-to-school student vaccinations. This includes boosters for anyone that may need additional doses.”

She said more than 300 individuals were vaccinated during last year’s event.

“The goal for us was to simply raise awareness about community resources, healthy living and safety for all age groups. We believe it a great event. Lots of folks showed up, and it’s our hope that we would make this year’s event even bigger,” Gibbs said.

Cobb-Hunter said, “I am just so pleased to once again be working with Dr. Youlanda Gibbs and the Palmetto Palace. Dr. Gibbs approached me last year with this idea. I was really excited about working with her on making it a reality," said Cobb-Hunter, noting that she wants the event to be both fun and educational.

"What we did was took what was successful from the first event and just tried to add to it and do more. We had several Corvette clubs, and I think this year we have one from Walterboro. Of course, food. We gave away fresh vegetables," she said.

Fresh fruits and vegetables, prize giveaways every hour, community vendors, a South Carolina Department of Natural Resources archery trailer and a 27-foot inflatable Lava water slide are just a small portion of what will be featured at this year's event, whose musical entertainment has been expanded this year.

There will be live gospel performances by: Devonte Jeffcoat and The New Voices of Zion; Sister Mary Myers and The Team of Joy; The Harmonizing Six of St. Matthews, and Nu Elevation of North.

Special performances will also be made by: 246th Barmy Band of the South Carolina Army National Guard; LifeNet Helicopter from 1 to 3 p.m.; and Walterboro Corvette Group.

"I'm just very pleased to have Orangeburg County as well as the Regional Medical Center working with us this year. The Regional Medical Center is going to have their mammogram unit out there. So people can actually get mammograms," Cobb-Hunter said.

The event's features will also include, but are not be limited to:

On-site BBQ and serving: Southern Soul

REAL ID driver's license or ID card from SC DMV CARES mobile office

Blood drive by the RMC Blood Assurance Program

Orangeburg County Kids Trailer

S.C. State University 1890 Research & Extension mobile unit and health activities

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office Mobile Command Center

Food preparation by Catering Done Wright

OCAB Community Action Agency's Head Start and Senior Companion

Prevention/youth leadership, human resources, and Community Services Block Grant/Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program information