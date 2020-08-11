Davis clarifies tweet saying she owns ‘birthplace of my story’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis, a St. Matthews native, announced Tuesday that she now owns her own story.

In a Twitter post, Davis said, “The above is the house where I was born August 11, 1965. It is the birthplace of my story. Today on my 55th year of life. ... I own it ... all of it.”

She added, ”’May you live long enough to know why you were born.’ - Cherokee Birth Blessing.”

She later clarified, “While many assumed she had purchased the home that she grew up in, Davis clarified in the comments, "I do not 'own' above house, I 'own' my STORY!! Too abstract I guess,” according to ETonline.com.

Davis ascended from poverty after her birth on a farm in St. Matthews to become one of Hollywood's most acclaimed actresses. She moved shortly after her birth.

Davis, who spent much of her young life acting and writing skits as a way of escape, studied theater at Rhode Island College and the prestigious Juilliard School of Performing Arts in New York City.

She has won an Oscar, Emmy and two Tony awards for acting.

Davis and her husband, Julius Tennon, are the founders of the production company JuVee Productions. In 2012 and 2017, she was listed by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

