Daughter plans to reopen Laird’s Bar-B-Q in North

Selling the restaurant, though difficult, is “something that has to be done,” Peggy said at the time.

“It is like a death. I am handling it. I know there is no other way. It has to be done.”

Peggy and Robert were working at Smith Corona in Orangeburg when the company’s manager, Kenneth Ray, approached Robert.

“He was from North and he told Robert he was going into the barbecue business,” Peggy said. “The Smith Corona plant was about to close at that time and Robert and Ken went into this joint venture.”

Within a year, Ray realized the business was not for him. Peggy joined Robert.

“A lot of times Robert was cooking at night and we would take the children to the restaurant,” Peggy said. “Robin would be in the playpen. The family was there while he was cooking. Truly, it has always been a family-owned business.”

The restaurant drew longtime customers from North, and also other areas like Salley, Wagener and Lexington.

In addition to food, Peggy and her four sisters provided musical entertainment for guests every night the restaurant was open.

Withrow and her father did most of the cooking.

“Over the years, one thing that stands out with me is watching children grow up and coming in little carriers and now some of these children having children of their own,” Withrow said in 2013. “People can tell it is a family business because they all become a part of it.”

