Daughter plans to reopen Laird’s Bar-B-Q in North

NORTH – A longtime, regional tradition is coming back to North early next year – Laird’s Bar-B-Q.
A sign at the long-closed location states that the restaurant, which previously was in business for 45 years, is coming back. Owner Robin Laird Withrow, a daughter of the Laird family founders who worked in the original restaurant for a good portion of her life, said she plans to reopen the classic barbecue restaurant in early 2021.
Withrow, who owns Robin’s Café in town, said, “Hopefully, it will be open the first of the year. ... I have got to get the building right before anything else.”
“I am remodeling the location. It needs a lot of work,” she said.
“I am not 100% sure about the menu yet. ... I will be having most of the items on my menu at the café along with things when we were at the barbecue place, buffet and all.”
Her menu at Robin’s Café is composed of comfort foods like burgers, hot dogs, chicken wings and tenders, sandwiches such as a Philly cheesesteak, and even a classic BLT and a variety of salads. She has barbecue there as well.
Regarding Robin’s Café, Withrow said, “I will more than likely move completely back to the barbecue place.”
Laird's Bar-B-Q founders Peggy and Robert Laird, both now retired, sold the restaurant at 4827 Savannah Highway in 2013 after 45 years in business.
Selling the restaurant, though difficult, is “something that has to be done,” Peggy said at the time.
“It is like a death. I am handling it. I know there is no other way. It has to be done.”
Peggy and Robert were working at Smith Corona in Orangeburg when the company’s manager, Kenneth Ray, approached Robert.
“He was from North and he told Robert he was going into the barbecue business,” Peggy said. “The Smith Corona plant was about to close at that time and Robert and Ken went into this joint venture.”
Within a year, Ray realized the business was not for him. Peggy joined Robert.
“A lot of times Robert was cooking at night and we would take the children to the restaurant,” Peggy said. “Robin would be in the playpen. The family was there while he was cooking. Truly, it has always been a family-owned business.”
The restaurant drew longtime customers from North, and also other areas like Salley, Wagener and Lexington.
In addition to food, Peggy and her four sisters provided musical entertainment for guests every night the restaurant was open.
Withrow and her father did most of the cooking.
“Over the years, one thing that stands out with me is watching children grow up and coming in little carriers and now some of these children having children of their own,” Withrow said in 2013. “People can tell it is a family business because they all become a part of it.”
