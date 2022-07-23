Dash becomes judges association state representative

CHARLESTON — Orangeburg County Chief Magistrate Derrick F. Dash was recently sworn in as the South Carolina state representative for the National Judges Association at the organization’s 41st annual Education Conference.

The conference was held June 26-July 1 in Charleston. Dash participated in the meeting of the Council of State Representatives, presented at one of the classes, as well as attended several classes and events of the conference.

The NJA was founded in 1979 to represent limited jurisdiction judges in the American Judiciary with the primary goal of quality judicial education. The Hon. Candace Hissong, executive director of the National Judges Association, and herself a retired judge in Oregon, explains, “The NJA is an organization founded on the principle that judicial education and fellowship are both vital aspects of the American system of justice. Our members are found in small and large communities across the nation, tirelessly serving those communities with fairness and insight. Education provided at our conferences is among the most well rounded available—and in these times of budget constraints, is highly cost effective.”

She additionally remarked, “Judge Dash is a 16-year member of NJA, has been on the bench since 1997; and has well served his constituents and his profession during his tenure as magistrate and currently as chief magistrate. Judge Dash is a dedicated and valued member of the NJA. I am proud to call him my colleague and my friend. In addition to that, I respect him and enjoy working with him.”