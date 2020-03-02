Darnell, Noel not seeking re-election; Bamberg County sheriff longest- serving in S.C.

Then-Gov. James Edwards appointed Darnell as Bamberg County sheriff in 1978. "Gov. Jim Edwards appointed me to fill out the term of Mr. A.L. Strickland, who had passed away, and I've been there ever since." Darnell said.

He added, "I've enjoyed the 42 years as sheriff and the six years in Denmark. I've spent a lot of time in law enforcement and thoroughly have enjoyed it. But I was in the hospital in Lexington for a week, and they transferred me over to Barnwell. I'm going to rehab over here now, and I'll be here this week. I was here all of last week and this week. Hopefully I'll get out and go home Wednesday or Thursday."

Darnell said he isn't sure what led him to law enforcement, but that it ended up being a good choice.

"You know, when you're young, people will ask you what you want to be when you grow up. A lot of kids will say a fireman, policeman, or some of them would say a veterinarian. It took me a while to make my mind up, but I finally got into it and I've enjoyed it all these years,” Darnell said.

"My twin brother (Buddy Darnell) was the chief of police in Barnwell. He's been retired. My son, Tommy, is in law enforcement. So it sort of runs in the family. Tommy works at SLED. He retired from SLED, and he works in the forensic part of SLED headquarters now as a private employee," he said.