Darnell, Noel not seeking re-election; Bamberg County sheriff longest- serving in S.C.

BAMBERG -- Bamberg County Sheriff Ed Darnell has served the county since 1978, but said he is not seeking re-election this year because of his health and desire for younger leadership.
County Probate Judge Sarah G. Noel, who was first elected in 2012, is also not seeking re-election. Noel said she simply wants someone else to have a chance to serve.
The two-week period for people to file for those offices opens at noon Monday, March 16, and closes on Monday, March 30. The primary election will be held Tuesday, June 9, ahead of general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Darnell said it took a lot of thought before he decided to retire.
“I decided after having talked with my children and so forth that it's time for me to go. I've been sick now for over a year. So I'm going to turn it over to some younger people," Darnell said.
"I just hope that someone comes in that will take the job serious and work and take care of people, and I'm sure it will," he said.
Darnell is the longest-serving sheriff in South Carolina and third-longest serving sheriff in the United States.
He graduated from Denmark High School in 1954 and joined the Denmark Police Department in 1972.
In 1973, he graduated from the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy and served the City of Denmark as a police officer.
Then-Gov. James Edwards appointed Darnell as Bamberg County sheriff in 1978. "Gov. Jim Edwards appointed me to fill out the term of Mr. A.L. Strickland, who had passed away, and I've been there ever since." Darnell said.
He added, "I've enjoyed the 42 years as sheriff and the six years in Denmark. I've spent a lot of time in law enforcement and thoroughly have enjoyed it. But I was in the hospital in Lexington for a week, and they transferred me over to Barnwell. I'm going to rehab over here now, and I'll be here this week. I was here all of last week and this week. Hopefully I'll get out and go home Wednesday or Thursday."
Darnell said he isn't sure what led him to law enforcement, but that it ended up being a good choice.
"You know, when you're young, people will ask you what you want to be when you grow up. A lot of kids will say a fireman, policeman, or some of them would say a veterinarian. It took me a while to make my mind up, but I finally got into it and I've enjoyed it all these years,” Darnell said.
You have free articles remaining.
"My twin brother (Buddy Darnell) was the chief of police in Barnwell. He's been retired. My son, Tommy, is in law enforcement. So it sort of runs in the family. Tommy works at SLED. He retired from SLED, and he works in the forensic part of SLED headquarters now as a private employee," he said.
Darnell said he’s always enjoyed trying to help people.
"I think my little motto has always been that everybody don't need to go to jail, but there are some that need to go forever. We're living now in difficult times, and I hope things get better,” he said.
In 2012, then-Gov. Nikki Haley appointed Darnell to the Training Council of the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy.
Darnell has received numerous awards and recognitions during his time as Bamberg County sheriff, including Sheriff of the Year in 2001.
In November 2019, the Bamberg County Chamber of Commerce recognized Darnell with the Bamberg County Citizen of the Year award.
Additionally, Darnell served in the S.C. National Guard for 31 years and obtained the rank of platoon sergeant.
Bamberg County Council unanimously passed a resolution honoring Darnell during a special meeting on Dec. 30. Additionally, the resolution approved the naming of the new Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office headquarters as the Ed Darnell Law Enforcement Center, where an official portrait of the sheriff will be placed.
Noel, who has served two terms as Bamberg County's probate judge, said she is not running for re-election because she wants, "someone else in the county to have a good chance to be the probate judge."
"I have served for two terms. I don't plan to serve for another and that's about it, but I do want to express my appreciation to everyone in Bamberg County who has supported me whole-heartedly. I am indebted to them," she said.
Noel said the people of Bamberg County were what she "absolutely" loved about her job.
"They are wonderful and very supportive, and my favorite thing has been helping them to realize what they need to do in the probate court. It is the people. They are very, very special," Noel said.
Noel graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 1971. She had a career in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she established a business providing temporary clerical support to the legal community.
She served as the probate clerk for Judge Nancy. H Green from 2010 until her election in 2012.
"I need the people to understand that I appreciate the opportunity to serve them," Noel said.
County Voter Registration and Elections Director Melinda Johnson said the statewide primary elections on June 9 will also include those seats in the following categories: state Senate, state House of Representatives; clerk of court; coroner; and Bamberg County Council District Seats 1, 4, 5 and 7.