DAR to host history program at The Oaks; veterans, public invited to learn about code talkers

The Prince of Orange DAR Chapter is presenting a program for veterans and history lovers at the chapel on the campus of The Oaks at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Tiajuana Cochnauer, a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, will speak of the important role of Choctaw Warriors aiding the young United States as key contributors to the U.S. military as the first code talkers in the military.

Cochnauer has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma, and retired from the USDA Forest Service, serving at the national level of the USDA Forest Service in Washington, D.C.

She has served as the acting director of the Office of Tribal Affairs and as acting director of the Office of Conservation Education.

Most recently, she has taught a number of short courses at the University of South Carolina Aiken Academy for Lifelong Learning including “Choctaw Indians Yesterday and Today,” “Choctaw Code Talkers,” “Choctaw Music and Dance” and others.

She has contributed to the Oklahoma Historical Society Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City with original photographs, documents and information about her maternal great-great grandfathers’ emigration from Mississippi in 1832 during the infamous “Trail of Tears.”

Refreshments will be served prior to the program and all veterans will be honored and recognized. This program is open to the public.