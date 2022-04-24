DAR chapter hosts Gold Star Mother Elaine Johnson

At their April meeting, the Prince of Orange DAR chapter met at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church and learned about Gold Star Mothers from guest speaker Elaine Johnson.

In order to be categorized as a Gold Star Mother, a mother must have lost a child in active military duty. Darius Jennings from Orangeburg County was killed in service in Iraq in November 2003. He and 15 other soldiers were attacked while in a Chinook helicopter. Darius was a young man all about service. His plans were to help open a community center to assist children with special needs after his time was served in the military.

Johnson and several other Gold Star mothers traveled to Iraq in 2013, desiring closure to their children’s experience. While in Iraq, they toured schools, hospitals and military bases. In order to travel, the ladies had to hire private security guards due to the anti-American sentiment. Elaine and the other mothers took school supplies to the children, who were most excited and grateful for every item delivered.

Johnson is currently working to bring attention and honor to all the sons and daughters who have lost their lives actively defending the United States. She hopes to fulfill her son’s dream of a community center for children of special needs and has located a property in Cope.

