Dantzler spirits high despite failing to qualify for U.S. Open

Marion Dantzler feels accomplished despite his hopes of competing in the U.S. Open falling short.
The Orangeburg golfer competed in “Golf’s Longest Day,” looking at age 57 to become the oldest player to qualify for the event. Dantzler’s hopes fell short at Long Cove Club of Hilton Head Island Monday.
He shot 10-over 71 in the first round, effectively putting himself out of contention. But he played on.
“Basically after the morning round, I knew I was out of it, was not going to be able to qualify obviously. I said you know what, there are going to be a lot of guys who, once they are out of it and know they aren’t going to qualify, they’re either going to withdraw or they’re going to quit,” Dantzler said.
“I said you know what, I’m not going to do that, never entered my mind. I said I’ve got 18 more holes, I said I’m going to fight this thing out, I’m going to play a better round, which I did in the afternoon,” Dantzler said.
Dantzler shot 3-over 71 in the second round.
“Obviously, I had my second nine from my morning round pretty much did me in. Golf is like any other sport, momentum gets going good or gets going bad, and I got the momentum going the wrong way and just could not turn it around,” Dantzler said.
Dantzler is proud that did not quit or withdraw from the event.
“I’m really proud of that, that I hung in there because that morning round was a tough one to take,” Dantzler said.
“That’s not what I’m about, that’s not what I believe in. I’m just happy that I fought it out all the way for 36 holes,” Dantzler said.
“That was a little disappointing, but it was still a great experience,” Dantzler said.
Now Dantzler will focus on preparing for events in the future.
“I think I’ve got a couple state opens I’m eligible to play in, so I hope to maybe play in them, and then I’ve got a couple of Champions events qualifiers later on in the year. So I’m looking forward to being able to get ready for them. It’s not a lot I can play in, but I look forward to preparing for them,” Dantzler said.
“I’ll be ready when the next opportunity comes,” Dantzler said.
“I would just say, looking back on it, at the end of the day, I was the oldest guy this year that got through locals, and I think the USGA said they had over 9,000 applicants and we had about 875 were able to play in Golf’s Longest Day, and I was one of them. I’m very proud of myself for getting there, and being able to accomplish that at 57 years old is a pretty neat thing,” Dantzler said.
