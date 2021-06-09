Dantzler spirits high despite failing to qualify for U.S. Open

Dantzler is proud that did not quit or withdraw from the event.

“I’m really proud of that, that I hung in there because that morning round was a tough one to take,” Dantzler said.

“That’s not what I’m about, that’s not what I believe in. I’m just happy that I fought it out all the way for 36 holes,” Dantzler said.

“That was a little disappointing, but it was still a great experience,” Dantzler said.

Now Dantzler will focus on preparing for events in the future.

“I think I’ve got a couple state opens I’m eligible to play in, so I hope to maybe play in them, and then I’ve got a couple of Champions events qualifiers later on in the year. So I’m looking forward to being able to get ready for them. It’s not a lot I can play in, but I look forward to preparing for them,” Dantzler said.

“I’ll be ready when the next opportunity comes,” Dantzler said.

“I would just say, looking back on it, at the end of the day, I was the oldest guy this year that got through locals, and I think the USGA said they had over 9,000 applicants and we had about 875 were able to play in Golf’s Longest Day, and I was one of them. I’m very proud of myself for getting there, and being able to accomplish that at 57 years old is a pretty neat thing,” Dantzler said.

