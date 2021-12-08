Dancers bring Christmas favorites to life on stage; Orangeburg Civic Ballet to perform ‘The Nutcracker,’ ‘The Polar Express’

The Orangeburg Civic Ballet will present “The Nutcracker” and “The Polar Express” as a first-time ever double feature performance this week.

“I love that we are able to perform ‘The Nutcracker’ this year! It’s wonderful to be able to present such a unique performance and a new performance for a live audience," said senior dancer Mikayla Ryder, a student at Orangeburg Preparatory School.

According to Artistic Director Cammie Bunch, “The Nutcracker” is a condensed version of OCB’s annual holiday classic.

It will be performed in conjunction with “The Polar Express,” which is an entirely new ballet with new costumes, fresh choreography, energetic score and dazzling lighting accompaniment.

“Clara, the Nutcracker and the Sugar Plum Fairy are all going to make an appearance, along with snowflakes, bon bons and most of your other favorites from the original Nutcracker ballet,” Bunch said.

Performing in “The Polar Express” train scene where hot chocolate is served, “the children in their pajamas are the cutest 5-year-old dancers,” said Bunch, who has been a member of OCB for 19 years and has served in various roles, including company manager.

“This show features original choreography from Tamalyn Blackman, founder and current president of the board, and Shannon Williams, our new company manager,” Bunch said, adding, “this is my first year as artistic director of OCB, following the leadership of Allison Bates.”

“I wanted to do something new and fresh as we return to the stage from our unusual COVID year. There is something for everyone in this festive, holiday double feature performance,” Bunch said.

“This show even has a visit from Santa himself!” she exclaimed.

Public performances take place Friday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., at Cornerstone Community Church. The church is located at 1481 Chestnut Street in Orangeburg.

Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at Tamalyn’s Dance Studio, home of the OCB; from an OCB dancer, or online at www.orangeburgcivicballet.org.

School shows will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 9 a.m. and noon. For more information about seating availability for students, email ocbschoolshow@gmail.com or call 803-533-0017.

