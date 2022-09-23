Dance company seeks to promote love of dance

The Higher Heights Dance Company, a non-profit that was founded by Nichelle Cole, seeks to teach a love for the art of dance. It also seeks to promote creativity, discipline, self-confidence and self-esteem.

Cole’s dance philosophy is a belief that creativity and movement are instrumental in the development of the mind and body of an individual. She has performed in numerous dance productions and choreographed dances for the South Carolina State University Consortium for the Arts, Elloree Boys and Girls Club, Lake Marion High School Emerald of Distinction and Lake Marion’s Cheerleading Squad. Cole also danced with the South Carolina State University Consortium for The Arts over eight years.