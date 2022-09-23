 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dance company seeks to promote love of dance

The Higher Heights Dance Company, a non-profit that was founded by Nichelle Cole, seeks to teach a love for the art of dance. It also seeks to promote creativity, discipline, self-confidence and self-esteem.

Cole’s dance philosophy is a belief that creativity and movement are instrumental in the development of the mind and body of an individual. She has performed in numerous dance productions and choreographed dances for the South Carolina State University Consortium for the Arts, Elloree Boys and Girls Club, Lake Marion High School Emerald of Distinction and Lake Marion’s Cheerleading Squad. Cole also danced with the South Carolina State University Consortium for The Arts over eight years.

HHDC provides lessons in jazz, hip hop, praise and African dance for students ages 5 through 18. Fall classes begin Oct. 1. Find out more by calling 803-378-5074 or emailing higher.heights.danceco@gmail.com.

