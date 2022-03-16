DAK Americas to invest $54 million in building, machinery upgrades

A Calhoun County plastics manufacturer is planning to invest $54 million over the next five years in building and machinery upgrades to support its Sandy Run operations.

DAK Americas LLC is making the investment for the general support of its operations as a whole, not for a particular project, DAK Americas spokesman Ricky Lane said Wednesday.

The investment is projected to be more than $1 million a year with projected total investments of $54 million for the period of 2021-25.

The investment comes on the heels of the creation of 75 new jobs at the site in 2021 when DAK "made strategic moves" to "replace similar rolls that had been being serviced for a number of years through contract jobs," Lane said.

"This conversion from contract to full service allows for us to establish job progression and longevity to these rolls as careers with the opportunity for advancement vs. variable contract rolls," Lane said.

The 75 jobs have a pay scale ranging from $35,000 a year to $100,000 a year with an average pay scale of $47,000 a year, Lane said.

Calhoun County Council gave unanimous approval to a resolution amending a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with DAK Americas to extend the existing fee agreement with the company.

"This is rolling over their existing fee for another five years," County Administrator John McLauchlin said. "DAK is our biggest employer in the county."

DAK purchased Carolina Eastman’s polyethylene terephthalate-manufacturing operations in Calhoun County in February 2011. PET is a plastic used in drink bottles and other packaging. The company employs about 430, according to the Central South Carolina Alliance.

DAK Americas is an international resin producer in the Alpek Polyester Business group of companies.

While the 75 jobs have been filled, individuals are still encouraged to visit HumanResources.US@AlpekPolyester.com for current job opportunities.

Sandy Run spec building

In addition to the expansion of DAK Americas, Calhoun County Council also unanimously approved a resolution and gave first reading by title only to fee-in-lieu-of-taxes incentives to a company currently publicly identified as Project Beach.

The project entails the construction of a speculative building at the Sandy Run Industrial Park. The building will be paid for entirely with private dollars. The name of the company was not released due to it being first reading.

"It is speculative only," McLauchlin said. "It will be up to us to lease or sell it once it is built."

A groundbreaking and official ceremony are scheduled to be held in April. Further details on the building will be released at that time, McLauchlin said.

The 761-acre industrial park is located off U.S. Highway 21 on Interstate 26 (Exit 119).

The park has access to all utilities, Interstate 77 and Interstate 20.

Currently, the industrial park is home to DAK Americas and Zeus Industries' 148,000-square-foot plant. About 580 acres of the park can be developed.

CORRECTION: DAK jobs in place, no recycling process at plant

DAK Americas spokesman Ricky Lane said a recycling process is not coming to the Calhoun plant, contrary to T&D Tuesday reports.

He said the $54 million investment over the next five years is in building and machinery upgrades to support the Sandy Run operations.

The 75 jobs referenced in Tuesday's report have already been created, Lane said.

The investment comes on the heels of the creation of the 75 jobs at the site in 2021 when DAK "made strategic moves" to "replace similar rolls that had been being serviced for a number of years through contract jobs," Lane said.

