Dads join students at Edisto; Donuts for Dads event held at elementary school

Edisto Elementary School fathers made their presence known during an event last week.

Edisto’s Watch D.O.G.S. (Dads Of Great Students) presented a Donuts for Dads event in their school cafeteria.

For Edisto Elementary Assistant Principle Melvin Wright Jr., it was amazing to see the turnout of fathers there to support their children.

“Man, it was just so unbelievable. I know we’re looking at about over 200-plus dads that came out,” Wright said. “It’s just such a blessing to see them along with their sons and daughters.”

That notion was shared by Orangeburg County School District Director of Student Services Hayward Jean, who was the keynote speaker, along with Wright Jr.’s father, Melvin Wright Sr.

“This was a sign that there’s greatness in this community,” Jean said.

“We can talk all day long about what’s not right, but what I saw today was everything right about our entire community and the power we all have to come together.

“Today was a true reflection of what is the power of a community coming together for the betterment of our children,” Jean said.

Orangeburg County Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said, “It’s always good to see our parents, especially our men, coming together, being involved in our children’s lives. To see the turnout, it’s extremely encouraging.”

Watch D.O.G.S. is a program used to provide male role models to students.

“We all know the impact of a male figure in the household or just a role model to help our youth navigate sometimes what can be a challenge in society,” Foster said.

The Watch D.O.G.S. show up at many different activities that the school puts on, including tournaments, field days and read-alongs.

“Even if the students don’t know who the specific dads are, they recognize the shirts, so we teach them to high-five, to go around and just show them love, especially for those kids in need who don’t have a father figure in their lives,” Wright Jr said.

Foster said, “I believe it’s always great for kids to bring their parents into their environment that they learn and live in every single day, but also giving parents an opportunity to see the commitment of the school and the extended arms that the schools give to our parents and wanting them to be part of a school community.”

“They are just as important as the teachers in the classrooms. A parent is the first teacher a child has. Coming together and having that visual but having the opportunity to get to know each other and build that family connection is huge,” he said.

Wright Jr. said, “Most of the time we see moms in school, but we never see dads. So it’s a parental moment, just to get more dads involved in school.”